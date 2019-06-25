Nach Baliye 9 promo: Vishal Aditya Singh is here to win hearts

Salman Khan-produced Nach Baliye 9 is set to hit television screens soon. After Urvashi Dholakia, Star Plus on Tuesday introduced Vishal Aditya Singh as the next contestant. The couple dance reality show will see a change in format this time with ex-couples also participating. Vishal, who was last seen in Kullfi Kumar Bajewala, will participate in the show with his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli.

In the latest promo, Vishal and a mysterious girl are seen matching steps passionately. Similar to the previous teaser, two girls are seen sneaking in to watch the drama closely.

As the music starts playing, Vishal says, “Shehzade ka dil jeetna hai? Uski keemat chukani hogi (Want to win the prince’s heart? You will have to pay the price).” The girl in a loving tone says, “Humari jaan se badhkar koi keemat hai? (Is there a bigger price than my life).” Impressed by her grit, Vishal tries to unmask her while saying, “Hum bhi toh dekhe aisa kaun sa gulab hai jisse marne se darr nahi lagta (Let’s see what kind of a rose is it that doesn’t fear death).”

But before we can see the girl, the same hand (with Salman’s distinct turquoise blue bracelet) brings an end to the drama. The background voice also informs that soon this man (Salman Khan) will expose this ‘malikaye gulabo’.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli met on the sets of Chandrakanta where they played the lead roles. In an earlier interview to indianexpress.com, he had confessed that they are very different from each other and that’s what drew them together.

“I don’t really understand the concept of dating. I come from a small town in Bihar and I have never got the opportunity to propose a girl, so all this is a new world for me. As for Madhurima, after shooting together for a few months, we realised we have a bond together and that’s when we decided to spend more time together. I respect women and emotions and so I don’t want to blow trumpets around. We know what’s happening between us and we would like our own privacy,” the actor had said at the time.

With Chandrakanta going off air, the two drifted apart and soon parted ways. How the former lovers manage to bring the chemistry on the Nach Baliye stage will be interesting to watch. Apart from this ex-couple, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic have also signed the contract. The makers are also in talks with Pearl V Puri and ex-girlfriend Hiba Nawab and Shraddha Arya and ex-fiance Alam Makkar to participate in the show.

On the other hand, real-life couples Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindoo Dara Singh-Dina Umarova have already been confirmed. Other than these, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Sana Khan-Melvin Louis, Puneesh Sharma-Bandgi Kalra, Sreesanth-Bhuvneshwari Kumari are the other probable names doing the rounds.

Apart from bankrolling Nach Baliye 9, Salman Khan is also said to be creatively involved in the new format. While Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan will be reportedly seen as the judges, Maniesh Paul will take charge as the host.