Nach Baliye 9: Pooja Banerjee quits the show after injury

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pooja Banerjee has quit Nach Baliye 9 after meeting with an accident while rehearsing. The actor had entered the competition last week as a wild card contestant along with her husband swimmer Sandeep Sejwal.

Advertising

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Pooja and Sandeep impressed the judges and audience with their performance last week. This weekend, while rehearsing for their next act, Pooja fell down injuring herself badly. She is currently in the hospital and will also undergo surgery. Sandeep went on the stage to share his ordeal and chose to walk out of the competition. With their exit, judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan announced that there would be no further eviction from the remaining contestants.”

In a statement, Sandeep Sejwal shared, “In the act, Pooja had to stand on my shoulders and fall back, with our choreographer catching her. However, she slipped, lost her balance and fell in the front from above 10 feet from the ground. She landed on her hands. The impact was such that she hurt both her hands — the joint of her right wrist is fractured, while the left elbow bone is chipped. Pooja has also sprained a ligament in her left leg. She is in a cast and the doctors are waiting for the swelling to subside before they perform the surgery, which is scheduled to take place today. She will be hospitalized for at least a week.”

He added that unfortunately, the couple won’t be able to carry on with the competition. “Since the show is about couples, I don’t think we will be able to continue. So, we are opting out,” he shared.

Advertising

This is not the first time that Nach Baliye 9 has seen a contestant getting injured. Nityaami Shirke fell down during one of her rehearsals hurting her knee badly. The actor, however, has been performing with beau Shantanu Maheshwari thanks to smart tricks by their choreographer. Muskaan Kataria also got injured while practicing but it was her boyfriend, actor Faisal Khan’s injury on Chandragupta Maurya set, that led the couple to withdraw from the competition.

Apart from Pooja Banerjee-Sandeep Sejwal, Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli entered the show as wild card contestants. Otherwise, the remaining jodis on Nach Baliye 9 are Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Sourabh Raaj Jain-Ridhima Jain, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary.

Judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, Nach Baliye 9 is hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha D’souza.