Nach Baliye 9: Nityaami Shirke to perform in wheelchair after injury

It’s been just a week since Nach Baliye 9 contestants kickstarted the competition, and they are already facing all kinds of hurdles. Shantanu Maheshwari’s partner Nityaami Shirke got injured and had to miss on her performance in the second episode. Even Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy, who has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A, will be missing from action this week.

Shantanu and Nityaami had impressed the judges with their first act. While Shantanu is a trained dancer, Nityaami’s honest approach got them good scores. Not wanting to let go off the competition at this juncture, Nityaami has decided to perform in her wheelchair for their next act.

Sharing a post from their rehearsal, Shantanu wrote about how he is proud of his girlfriend for showing so much positivity and strength. The post read “This is the first time I have ever incorporated my real life situation on stage…. the feeling was so raw and different for me but something I wanted to do…as a tribute to @nityaami.shirke for showing so much positivity and strength…”

Nityaami, who has been raised in Australia, made her debut with PM Selfiewalli. The actor then starred alongside Shantanu in Medically Yourrs, the project that helped them find love in each other. She shared a video on Instagram, where the two talk about their first meeting, and how their bond developed into love. She wrote, “A lot of questions on how @shantanu.maheshwari and I met! Here’s how it happened 😊 @starplus @banijayasia Also, a HUGE thank you and much pyaar to all of you who have reached out with their messages of support and love 🥰 #NachBaliye9 #Nishan.”

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Shantanu had also opened up about their relationship. He said, “We met and became friends while shooting for Medically Yourrs, and things just changed for us after we bonded even more during the promotions of the series. There was no proposal as such though. We are right now in our liking phase, fairly new in our relationship and still exploring it and getting to know each other better.”

The two have also been criticised and accused of faking their relationship to be on Nach Baliye 9. Talking about the same, Shantanu said, “There’s not much we can do about it. Also, because of the freedom of social media, one really cannot stop people from criticising anybody. Questions on the same have definitely come up but as long as we are okay with it, and so are our families and friends, there’s nothing more to say about it.”

Judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, Nach Baliye 9 airs on Star Plus.