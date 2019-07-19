Toggle Menu
Nach Baliye 9 launch LIVE UPDATEShttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/nach-baliye-9-live-updates-salman-khan-5835569/

Nach Baliye 9 launch LIVE UPDATES

Nach Baliye 9 live updates: Star Plus' dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 premieres today with twelve jodis fighting to lift the coveted trophy.

nach baliye 9
Nach Baliye 9 airs on Star Plus.

Popular celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye is returning with its ninth season today. The show, which until now only had couples as it participants, will also witness former lovers coming together as contestants. It will have five real-life and five former couples. The premiere episode will unmask the contestants who have been kept under the wraps until now.

Apart from the contestants, the highlight of the show is superstar Salman Khan. Salman, who is producing the TV project, is most likely to host its premiere episode in his inimitable style. Going by the teaser and promos, he might also share secrets about his former girlfriends and once again talk about his love life on the show.

Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy, Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic and Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar are some of the contestants whose name have already been revealed by the makers.

Raveena Tandon, choreographer Ahmed Khan and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar will be judging the ninth edition of the show and Maniesh Paul will be hosting it.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about the premiere episode of Nach Baliye 9.

Anita Hassanandani gears up for Nach Baliye 9

The eighth season of Nach Baliye was won by TV couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya.

Talking about the new format and the premiere episode, a source told indianexpress.com, “This year, the makers have chosen to be very secretive about the contestants. While they did reveal one partner of a few couples, the basic idea is to create mystery around their ‘baliye’. It would be Salman Khan who will take charge to unveil the couples in his inimitable style. Also, the makers have roped in ex-Nach Baliye contestants and a few popular Star Plus reel couples to perform on the premiere night and introduce the couples.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Evaru teaser: Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra promise a thriller
2 Kadaram Kondan movie review: A sleek actioner whose parts work better than the whole
3 It Chapter 2 trailer: Five key takeaways