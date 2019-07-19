Nach Baliye 9 launch LIVE UPDATES

Popular celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye is returning with its ninth season today. The show, which until now only had couples as it participants, will also witness former lovers coming together as contestants. It will have five real-life and five former couples. The premiere episode will unmask the contestants who have been kept under the wraps until now.

Apart from the contestants, the highlight of the show is superstar Salman Khan. Salman, who is producing the TV project, is most likely to host its premiere episode in his inimitable style. Going by the teaser and promos, he might also share secrets about his former girlfriends and once again talk about his love life on the show.

Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy, Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic and Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar are some of the contestants whose name have already been revealed by the makers.

Raveena Tandon, choreographer Ahmed Khan and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar will be judging the ninth edition of the show and Maniesh Paul will be hosting it.