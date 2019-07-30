Nach Baliye 9: Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao to get eliminated

Nach Baliye 9 will see its first elimination this weekend. And as per sources, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao have been evicted after garnering the least votes.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Keith and Rochelle could not get enough votes and so had to bow out of the competition. Ironically, their performance before the eviction got them a standing ovation. They had really worked hard and the improvement was there to see for everyone. It was just luck that the other contestants managed to get more votes, and so they had to exit the show. Along with the couple, the judges also got teary while bidding them goodbye.”

Co-produced by Salman Khan, Nach Baliye 9 launched on July 19 on Star Plus. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star, himself, took up the responsibility of unveiling the contestants. He also introduced the two judges – Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. The season has made headlines for its new format which features former couples.

The couples on the show are Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag and Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain.

Last weekend, the 12 jodis gave spectacular performances. Vishal-Madhurima, Prince-Yuvika, Vindu-Dina and Babita-Vivek managed to impress judges and received ‘Hi-5’, an advantage to be immune from eviction. The viewers were then given a chance to vote for the other contestants.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha D’souza, Nach Baliye 9 airs every weekend at 8 pm on Star Plus.