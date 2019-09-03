Nach Baliye 9: Faisal Khan quits after injury, no eviction this weekend

One of the strongest contestants on Star Plus’ dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, Faisal Khan has quit the show after being injured.

Faisal, who recently wrapped up the shoot for his show Chandragupta Maurya, met with an accident on the sets. While surgery has eased his pain, the doctors have advised him bed rest for a few months.

Announcing his sad exit from Nach Baliye, Faisal posted on Instagram, “Sometimes, destiny takes the lead against your wishes and unfortunately, you cannot control it. Nach Baliye was my return on to stage, reliving adrenaline rush of performing on stage again, dancing and doing what so love the most!”

He added, “The last three days have changed the course of my immediate future and how! As most of you know, I have had a massive injury while shooting for Chandragupta Maurya. Luckily the doctors performed a surgery day before yesterday, and I am on my road to recovery.”

Faisal participated in Nach Baliye 9 with girlfriend Muskaan Kataria. The couple impressed the judges every week with their acts. Faisal and Muskaan also received Hi5 (full marks and immunity) the maximum number of times on the show. With the couple’s exit, the judges – Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan decided that no jodi will be evicted this week. The episode will air this weekend on Star Plus.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The competition has become really tough for the contestants. With Faisal and Muskaan quitting the show, the judges felt that it would be unfair to evict another couple. Also, next weekend, four wild cards will enter the show and the makers wanted it to be a fair competition. Two ex-Nach Baliye 9 couple and two fresh jodis will join the show to add more to the drama and competition.”

As for this weekend, Sunny Deol will grace the show to promote his upcoming directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He will be joined by his son Karan Deol and his co-star Sahher Bambba. Sunny and Raveena will be seen reliving their Imtihaan days as the duo will dance on the film’s song “Iss Tarah Aashiqui Ka”. Seeing his father perform, an excited Karan will even run on the stage to hug his father.

Nach Baliye 9 is hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha D’souza.