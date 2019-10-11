Nach Baliye 9 double eviction: Anuj-Urvashi and Sourabh-Riddhima out of the race

Nach Baliye 9 is slowly moving towards its final leg. This weekend, the audience will be in for a shock as two jodis will be evicted from the dance reality show. As per credible sources, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain had to bow out of the race after receiving the least number of votes.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Since no contestant got eliminated the last week, the judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan decided to evict two jodis this time. Last week, most couples managed to score well after they performed solo. The results came purely on the basis of audience votes.”

Readers would already know, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva were eliminated earlier in the competition. The two had even spoken to the media about how unfair the judges were towards them and the reality show worked only on drama and not dance. Bound by contract, the two had to come back as wild cards and they went on to prove their mettle in the show once again, with some spectacular acts.

As for Sourabh Raaj Jain and Riddhima, the much-in-love couple showcased a new side to their personalities on the Nach Baliye stage. While the two initially stuck to Sourabh’s mythological image, and performed many grand acts based on history and culture, on the judges’ advice, they went on to put up some emotional and romantic acts towards the latter half of the show. While Sourabh is a popular television face, the audience also got to witness Riddhima’s dancing skills.

With these two couples going out, the competition to win the trophy is now between Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar and Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary.

This weekend Nach Baliye 9 will have a ‘Super Kids’ episode where couples will have to perform with child dancers as part of the challenge.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha D’souza, Nach Baliye 9 airs on Star Plus.