Nach Baliye 9: The popular dance reality show is off to a dazzling start

Nach Baliye season 9, which is being co-produced by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, saw an emotional ending to its premiere episode on Friday. The mood continued on Saturday episode when Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary left everyone teary-eyed while talking about the sudden demise of Prince’s cousin brother, who died of drowning at a beach in Canada while celebrating Canada Day with friends.

However, the mood was soon lifted with the blockbuster entrance of Raveena Tandon, who is one of the judges on the show. The actor, who makes her television debut with Nach Baliye season 9, entered the stage while grooving on the song “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.” The other judge on the show is choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan.

Just like the premiere episode, popular television jodis set the stage on fire with their performances while introducing respective participants.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were the first to perform in the Saturday episode of Nach Baliye season 9. The two danced on “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” to introduce ex-couple and television actors Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. Unlike Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev, all was not well between Madhurima and Vishal. The two revealed some ugly truths on the stage of Nach Baliye 9. But will they survive the competition? well, we will have to wait and watch.

To introduce the next jodi, the makers played a short clip featuring Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy. The video offered an insight into the married couple’s relationship. The couple has been married for seven years now.

As the show moved forward, we saw Karan Patel grooving on the stage with two masked people, who were the next jodi to participate in the show. The trio performed on “Laila Main Laila.”

Even Salman Khan looked extremely impressed with the jodi’s performance. As the masks were taken off, the audience met Aly Goni and ex-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic. Salman complimented the two by saying that they share great chemistry.

Last but not the least, Shantanu Maheshwari made an entry with girlfriend Nityaami Shirke. Shantanu took to Instagram and wrote, “I’m a private person and I like to keep things like that but now that I’m doing #nachbaliye, my relationship is out in open… So confirming that YES I’m dating @nityaami.shirke and we are in this ‘like’ phase of our relationship. We both never thought we would end up dating each other when we first met as my ek tarfa pyaar was still prevailing in my heart… and we hail from very different backgrounds, but somehow we connected…. Nach Baliye was not something that was in picture but we both thought of exploring our relationship via this…good bad ugly – we dont know what will be the course of our journey…Yes, I know it’s a big decision, don’t know what to expect and how things will go… but hopefully we continue to enjoy and explore our relationship. Let’s see where it takes us.”

Towards the end of the show, Salman Khan performed on his Bharat track “Slow Motion” and announced that the winner of Nach Baliye 9 will win Rs 50 lakh.

Nach Baliye season 9 will host Prince Narula-Chaudhary, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag, Shraddha Arya-Alam Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Aly Goni-Natasha Stankovic and Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke.