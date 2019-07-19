Nach Baliye 9: These celebrity couples will set the dance floor on fire

Star Plus is all set to air the grand premiere of its celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. While people are excited to see Salman Khan on the small screen, they are also waiting for the channel to unveil the name of the contestants.

This year, the makers have tweaked the concept of the show and it is going to have five real-life and five former couples. Even the names of the judges have been kept under wraps. But, if reports are to be believed, it is Raveena Tandon, Ahmed Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar who have been signed to sit on the judge’s chair.

However, the makers have revealed the names of a few contestants without sharing the names of their partners. So, before you switch on your television sets tonight at 8 pm, see who all are going to set the dance floor on fire in Nach Baliye 9.

1. Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy

Television actor Anita Hassanandani is going to participate in the dance reality show along with her husband Rohit Reddy. Though in the promos we only see Anita with a masked man, the Naagin actor has confirmed she is participating in the show with Rohit. On being asked how is she managing to keep the name of her baliye under wraps, Anita told indianexpress.com, “Well, I am trying. It is tough because most people know or can even guess who I could be participating with. All that I can say is that I am really excited to participate with my baliye. We are all set and ready to give our 100 percent. As much as we are excited, we are also very nervous. I think it will all settle in only after our first performance.”

2. Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva

TV actor Urvashi Dholakia, popular for her role of Komolika in TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, will be seen with former boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva on Nach Baliye 9. Talking about being a part of the show, Urvashi told IANS, “I have never done a dancing project in my professional life. So, I thought it would be a great opportunity to learn something new, especially the different types of dance forms. Talking about preparations, they are going on well. My choreographer is working hard on us. Dancing alone is different from dancing with a partner. It’s a team effort and coordination matters. We are trying to do our best to do justice to the performances.”

3. Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli

Last seen in Kullfi Kumar Bajewala, Vishal Aditya Singh will participate in the show with his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. Vishal and Madhurima met on the sets of TV show Chandrakanta but they drifted apart as soon as the show went off air. Talking about his current equation with Madhurima, Vishal told indianexpress.com, “We have not been in talking terms. Our relationship has been no less than a roller coaster ride.”

4. Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova

Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh is all set to try his luck in yet another reality show. He will be seen shaking a leg with his wife Dina Umarova who is said to be a trained dancer. Also, for those who don’t know, Dina is a well-known Russian model.

5. Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria

Chandragupta Maurya actor Faisal Khan will have model and girlfriend Muskaan Kataria joining him on the stage of the dance reality show. Faisal has been a winner of Dance India Dance Li’l Masters in 2012 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2015. The 20-year-old actor has also won the Indian Television Academy Award for his performance in TV show Maharana Pratap.

6. Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya will grace the dance floor with former boyfriend Alam Makkar. Talking about the competition, she said, “It’s the time to work hard and put in your best, not mull over things that are secondary”.

7. Sourabh Raj Jain-Riddhima Jain

Chandragupta Maurya actor Sourabh Raaj Jain will be seen dancing along with his real-life baliye Ridhimma Jain. The two met each other at a dance institute and started dating in 2007. Soon, they tied the knot and now are blessed with twins, a boy and a girl.

8. Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic

Aly Goni and former girlfriend Natasha Stankovic featured in one of the promos of Nach Baliye 9. While their faces were not revealed in the promo, the description gave away their names. The caption of the video read, “Natkhat Ladka, Pardesi Gori, Nach pe jamkar takkar degi inki Jodi! Can you #GuessTheJodi? #NachBaliye9, Starts 19th July, Friday at 8pm only on StarPlus.”

Aly and Natasha’s relationship came to the fore when Natasa was locked up in the Bigg Boss 8 house. While the “DJ Wale Babu” actor has never officially spoken about her relationship, it was an open secret in the industry. Even after parting ways, the two have been great friends.