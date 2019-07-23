Nach Baliye 9 contestant Shantanu Maheshwari: Nityaami and I will strive to not let anything impact our relationship

Nach Baliye 9 kickstarted in style with producer Salman Khan unveiling the 12 jodis. For the first time, the show will see former couples and current partners dancing their way to win the coveted trophy.

A rather surprising couple participating in the season is Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke. The actors recently starred in ALTBalaji’s Medically Yourrs. Although the two came across as close friends, their relationship was a well-kept secret, thus, their presence on the dance show came as a shocker to many.

Shantanu, for the first time, opens up about his relationship with Nityaami in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. The 28-year-old also shares the reason why he decided to participate in Nach Baliye 9.

Excerpts from the conversation.

Your participation in Nach Baliye with Nityaami came as a shocker. How long have you guys been dating?

We have started dating quite recently, it’s been just about three months. Things happened to click between us initially as we are similar people- chilled out and quite candid. So it was our mutual admiration and liking for each other that brought us together.

Tell us more about your love story, how did it all begin?

We met and became friends while shooting for Medically Yourrs, and things just changed for us after we bonded even more during the promotions of the series. There was no proposal as such though. We are right now fairly new in our relationship and still exploring it and getting to know each other better.

You have always been a shy person, what made you choose Nach Baliye to come out in the open about your relationship?

I am a very private person by nature, and not someone who likes to announce all that I do in my life to the world. Though this time, it accidentally slipped from my mouth that I am seeing someone. After which, Nach Baliye came my way and things just fell into place and Nityaami and I mutually decided to do it.

In the earlier season, many couples have faked their affair to be on the show. Since your’s is a very new relationship, are you ready for such criticism coming your way?

Well, the criticism has already started, but there’s not much we can do about it. Also, because of the freedom of social media, one really cannot stop people from criticising anybody. Questions on the same have definitely come up but as long as we are okay with it, and so are our families and friends, there’s nothing more to say about it.

A competition can sometimes get really stressful. As a new couple in love, do you think Nach Baliye could do more harm than good for your relationship?

Yes, reality shows such as these do get very stressful, as there is hardcore competition. We have to prepare our acts quickly, and there is a lot going on at the same time. But again, we are going in with a lot of positivity. Also, we are taking this as an opportunity of exploring our relationship, especially while being put in such a situation. Though no one knows what the future holds. Moreover, we will strive to not let anything negative impact our relationship.

While you are an ace dancer, do you feel Nityami will be able to match steps with you?

It is very difficult to rate someone on their dance, so I don’t wish to do that in any way. I just keep telling her to enjoy her dancing and not worry about the level of it.

What’s your take on the new format of the show? Would you have been comfortable being on the show with your ex-partner?

Talking about the theme of the show, well, that is completely the channel’s decision. But yes it might be interesting to see the ex-couples performing and working together. As for myself, I don’t have an ex, so I can’t even say if I would be comfortable or not.

Judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, Nach Baliye 9 will air on weekends at 8 pm on Star Plus.