Nach Baliye 9: Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag get eliminated

Acclaimed wrestlers Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag have been eliminated from Nach Baliye 9. Their eviction from the reality show will air this weekend. Babita and Vivek, though average dancers, found appreciation from judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan for all their performances. The couple even received ‘Hi5’ twice in the competition, that saved them from previous eliminations.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Babita and Vivek’s last act had them performing as gorillas, who become homeless after the forests are burned out. The couple was applauded for taking up a heart-stirring subject but since there was not much of dance involved, the two received average marks. And now with less votes coming their way, they had to bow out of the competition.”

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Babita had shared that she really enjoyed watching Nach Baliye and when the offer came, she decided to take it up. Vivek on his part shared, “I had no clue about it. Babita finalised everything and then surprised me with the contract. Since it’s such a big platform and we both enjoy dancing, I was more than happy to take it up.”

During their stint on Nach Baliye 9, Babita and Vivek had impressed the judges and audience with their first performance with an act on wrestlers. The second week saw them perform an army-based action-packed dance that left the judges teary-eyed. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan too had sent them a video message congratulating their efforts and encouraging them to carry on with their good work.

While Babita Phogat is an internationally acclaimed wrestler, she found fame among masses after Aamir Khan’s film Dangal, that told the story of Babita and Geeta Phogat. Even on the show, Babita had spoken about how after the film, the family and the sport gained more recognition. As for Vivek, he is also a wrestler. He had spoken about how he fell in love with Babita at first sight. However, assuming she would reject him, he proposed to after a year.

Apart from Babita-Vivek, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova have been eliminated from the show. The competition is still strong between Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke and Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Nach Baliye 9 airs on Star Plus.