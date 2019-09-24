Nach Baliye 9: Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani get eliminated

Television actors Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani are the latest contestants to get eliminated from Nach Baliye 9. The couple entered the show as wild card contestants a couple of weeks ago. While the much-in-love jodi impressed judges with their dance acts, with lesser votes coming their way, they had to bow out of the competition.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Though not brilliant dancers, Avinash and Palak did showcase strong chemistry on the stage. Since most contestants have had a long journey, they have not only become ace dancers but also found a huge fan base. Being wild cards, Avinash and Palak needed time to match up to others. While the two were upset to leave the stage so early, they put up a smiling front, as they bid goodbye to the team.”

A couple of weeks back, apart from Avinash and Palak, Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal had also entered the show as wild card participants. Joining them were eliminated contestants Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev and Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli. Pooja, who met with a mishap during the rehearsal, had to quit the show last week.

Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani have been dating for a while now. Avinash, who earlier dated Rubina Dilaik, got married to Shalmalee Desai in 2015. The couple filed for a divorce after two years, post which Avinash found love in model-turned-actor Palak. While Avinash was last seen in Main Bhi Ardhangini, Palak was a part of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

With the couple getting eliminated, the competition is rife between Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Sourabh Raaj Jain-Ridhima Jain, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev and Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar and Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary.

The episode will air this weekend and will also have Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan joining the team. The actor was on the dance reality show to promote his upcoming film War.

Judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, Nach Baliye 9 is hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha D’souza.