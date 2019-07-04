Nach Baliye 9: Time to welcome ‘Naagin’ Anita Hassanandani and ‘Angel’ Shraddha Arya

Celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye is back with its ninth season. Fans have been left excited from the time Star Plus dropped its first teaser. Bankrolled by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Nach Baliye 9 will, for the first time, have a mixed bag of couples and former couples as contestants.

Advertising

On Thursday, Star Plus released another promo of the show on its social media accounts. The 50-second video reveals the new set of contestants. The video starts with a blind man playing the violin, and two couples appearing on the screen. The promo has an Egyptian theme, and while one couple is dressed in black, the other is in white. Similar to the previous promos, the celebrities are masked.

The first woman is revealed to be Anita Hassanandani with the background voice saying, ‘mana naagin dance hai fun, lekin zara hum bhi toh dekhe tumhara phan’ (naagin dance is fun, now let’s see how you strike). Anita recently played the glamorous role of Vishaka in Naagin 3. The actor, who looks drop dead gorgeous in the promo, will be seen participating with husband Rohit Reddy in the show.

The promo then focuses on the other couple. As the music softens up, the man tries to woo the lady saying, ‘suna aasman se aaya hai farishta, so why not refresh our rishta?’ (I heard an angel has descended from heaven, so why not refresh our relationship?). The woman unmasks herself and, lo and behold, it is pretty Shraddha Arya. The actor, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Kundali Bhagya, will participate in the show with her ex-boyfriend Alam Makkar.

Producer Salman Khan is said to have been keenly involved in the creative aspect of the show. He is quite excited to bring a twist in the reality show by welcoming former couples. A source had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Nach Baliye has always been a popular franchise for the channel. This year, the makers wanted to attempt something different and so decided to approach popular ex-couples. It was an uphill task to convince them as most had either ended their relationship in an ugly way or have already moved on with someone else. But this new twist will definitely spice up the drama in the show.”

Advertising

With this promo, the makers have now introduced four couples – Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy and Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar. As per buzz in the industry, the other couples to join them would be Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindoo Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar and Souarbh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain.

The premiere of Nach Baliye 9 will be a grand affair. Ex-Nach Baliye contestants Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Sanam Johar-Abigail Pande would be seen performing along with some of the popular Star Plus couples. Producer Salman Khan will also take charge as he would introduce the couples in his own inimitable style.

As already reported Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan will take the judges’ chair while Maniesh Paul will be seen hosting Nach Baliye 9. The third judge is yet to be finalised. Few of the opening acts have already been shot and the reality show will launch sometime later this month.