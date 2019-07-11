Nach Baliye 9 introduces its next jodi – ‘Natkhat’ Aly Goni and ‘Pardesi’ Natasa Stankovic

Star Plus will on July 19 unveil the 10 jodis of Nach Baliye 9. For the first time in the history of the show, the stage will have real-life couples being pitted against former couples. Bankrolled by Salman Khan, the premiere episode will be a spectacular night with ex-contestants also joining in on the fun. The Bollywood superstar will not only introduce the couples in his inimitable style but even reveal some facts about his love life.

In the last few weeks, Star Plus has already introduced Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Anita Hassananadani-Rohit Reddy and Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar as the contestants. On Thursday, the channel gave a sneak peek at the next couple of the dance reality show.

The caption of the clip shared on social media pages read, “Natkhat Ladka, Pardesi Gori, Nach pe jamkar takkar degi inki Jodi! Can you #GuessTheJodi? #NachBaliye9, Starts 19th July, Friday at 8pm only on StarPlus.”

While nothing much has been said or shown in the video, one can clearly make out that the masked couple is Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic. While the ‘natkhat’ tag suits Aly, who is known to be a fun-loving prankster, Natasa hails from Serbia, and thus the ‘pardesi’ tag. In the video, Aly is dressed in black a la SRK from Baazigar. Natasa, on the other hand, dons a golden attire, ala Sridevi in “Hawa Hawai”.

The couple’s relationship came to the fore when Natasa was locked up in the Bigg Boss 8 house. While the “DJ Wale Babu” actor has never officially spoken about her relationship, it was an open secret in the industry. Even after parting ways, the two have been great friends, and Natasa even nursed Aly back to health when he underwent eye surgery in 2015.

It would be interesting to see how Aly and Natasa manage to tread the thin line between being exes and besties when put under tough circumstances during the competition. Aly, who is popular for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was last seen in Khatra Khatra Khatra. As for Natasa, she recently made headlines for allegedly being involved with Priyank Sharma, after the two starred together in a music video.

Coming back to Nach Baliye 9, the weekend show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. Apart from the above-mentioned couples, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindoo Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar and Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary will, reportedly, be seen in the show.