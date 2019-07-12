Nach Baliye 9: Here’s a sneak peek at the premiere episode, watch video

The grand premiere episode of Nach Baliye 9 on July 19 will see Salman Khan finally unveiling the participating jodis. For the very first time, the reality show has also opened its gate to former couples. The new format will add spice and drama to the show.

On Friday, Star Plus uploaded a clip on its social media account giving a sneak peek into the premiere night. Similar to the earlier promos, the couples are masked to maintain the mystery. While one can easily make out Vindu Dara Singh and his wife Dina Umarova, Rohit Reddy’s six-pack abs gives him away as he stands with wife Anita Hassanandani. The last man standing attempts some stunts, giving a hint that it’s the adventurous hero Prince Narula. He is soon joined by wife Yuvika Chaudhary on the stage.

Interestingly, one can also see ex-Nach Baliye contestant Rahul Mahajan introducing Vindu and his wife on the stage.

Talking about the new format and the premiere episode, a source told indianexpress.com, “This year, the makers have chosen to be very secretive about the contestants. While they did reveal one partner of a few couples, the basic idea is to create mystery around their ‘baliye’. It would be Salman Khan who will take charge to unveil the couples in his inimitable style. Also, the makers have roped in ex-Nach Baliye contestants and a few popular Star Plus reel couples to perform on the premiere night and introduce the couples.”

Coming to contestants, former couples Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic and Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar will be seen matching steps on the stage. Apart from them, real-life couples Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag and Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain will, reportedly, be seen in the competition.

Bankrolled by Salman Khan, Nach Baliye 9 will be judged by Raveena Tandon, Ahmed Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar and hosted by Maniesh Paul. The weekend show will premiere on July 19 at 8 pm on Star Plus.