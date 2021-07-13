scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Naamkarann actor Anaya Soni says her kidneys have failed, desperately needs money

Actor Anaya Soni recently opened up about her deteriorating health and how she needs monetary help to undergo a kidney transplant urgently.

Mumbai
July 13, 2021 11:48:40 am
Anaya Soni is currently hospitalised in Mumbai.

Actor Anaya Singh recently sought financial help on social media, informing people that her kidneys have stopped functioning. Known for her work in shows like Naamkarann, Crime Patrol and Adaalat, the actor has been in the hospital for six days and needs a kidney transplant soon.

Last night, she went live on her Instagram page informing fans and well-wishers that she had a ‘fistula surgery’, which would aid in dialysis if needed. Sharing that she was in pain, Anaya said that ‘it’s just the start’ as it’s still a long way to go.

“Manzil bohot dur hai (The destination is very far). Right now, we are looking for a kidney, which is a very tough process. Even post that I need financial help. There are times when people get the organ but due to lack of money, they can’t get operated,” the actor said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANAYA T SONI (@theanayasoni)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Anaya shared that in case her condition doesn’t improve, she will have to undergo dialysis as her kidneys have stopped functioning. Seeking prayers for her, she remarked emotionally, “Dawa ke sath dua ki zarurat hoti hai, aur saath saath paison ki bhi (we need prayers along with medicines and also money).”

Stating that she doesn’t want to cry, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor said that she was trying to cope up with the situation as well as she could. “I don’t want to lose hope. I have a lot of dreams, and I want to be able to make a difference someday. But before that, I need support to recover well. I seek help, prayers and love for myself. Please support me guys,” she said, looking visibly in pain.

Anaya Soni shared that her blood group is AB+ and sought a donor for herself. She also mentioned her account details and asked her followers to help her in any way they can.

Last week, the actor, in an Instagram video spoke about her deteriorating health. Both her kidneys failed six years back and her father donated one kidney to her. However, now only two per cent of the kidney is functional leading to her illness. Apart from getting her condition better, the family is looking for monetary help for the transplant. Anaya said that her mother’s garment business faced a major loss due to a fire, leaving them in a hand-to-mouth situation.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
