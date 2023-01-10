scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Naagin actor Mahekk Chahal opens up about being on ventilator: ‘It was like knives in my chest, couldn’t take a single breath’

Mahekk Chahal was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit after fainting a few days ago. The actor is currently seen on Naagin 6.

mahekk chahalMahekk Chahal opens up about her hospitalisation. (Photo: Mahekk/Instagram)
Naagin actor Mahekk Chahal opens up about being on ventilator: 'It was like knives in my chest, couldn't take a single breath'
TV actor Mahekk Chahal, who is currently seen on Naagin Season 6 with former Bigg Boss winner Tejasswi Prakash, recalled being on ventilator after getting pneumonia.

The actor told Hindustan Times, “I got pneumonia. I was in the ICU for 3-4 days. I was on an oxygen ventilator. I just collapsed on January 2 and it was like knives in my chest. I couldn’t take a single breath. I was rushed to the hospital and admitted immediately.”

Mahekk Chahal is still recuperating in the hospital. She added, “A CT scan was taken. I’m still hospitalised, it’s been eight days, though I’m in the normal ward. I have improved a lot, (but) the oxygen still goes up and down. Both my lungs were infected. I was super scared because I have never come to a point in my life where I can’t take a breath and I’m about to faint.”

The actor is known for appearing in shows like Bigg Boss Season 5, Kavach and Naagin among others.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 18:45 IST
