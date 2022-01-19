Naagin 6 teaser: It’s Naagin vs virus in Ekta Kapoor show, bizarre pandemic twist is true head-scratcher

A teaser of the sixth season of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fantasy drama, Naagin, has been released by the channel Colors. Going by its first look, it is as bizarre as it can get as this time around, Naagin is not fighting humans but a deadly virus.

In the 45-second-video, a man says, “Padosi desh ek virus ko hathiyaar bana kar har taraf mahamaari failaa dega (The neighbouring country will use a virus as a weapon which will lead to a pandemic).” Then another asks who will protect us from this, and Naagin is presented as our secret saviour. Why, you ask? Because “zeher hi zeher ko kaat sakta hai”.

Not just this, the creative geniuses behind the teaser have shown the streams of water turning red with the virus. But, the moment the Naagin touches them, they turn blue again. Now, it remains to be seen how many shape-shifting animals will we get to see in Naagin 6 and who will essay the role of the virus.

The short teaser has left many amused on social media. One of the comments on the video reads, “Writer ki dimaag ko shat shat pranam😂 (A bow to the writer’s intelligence)”. Another user added, “naagin bani antidote 😂😂” A user also wished Instagram had a dislike button, “I just want a haha and dislike button in Instagram 😂😂😂😂😂”

The cast of the show is yet to be decided as per Ekta Kapoor. A few days ago she asked for suggestions on who should lead the cast of Naagin 6 on Instagram. She wrote, “NOT YET CAST FOR #NAGIN6! Asking all u guys for ur suggestions! Just recovered from COVID but admist bad muscle spasm n stomach infection heard some names who r ‘ confirmed ‘! Arey bhai / behn no names r even approached or approved ! Ur suggestions guys!”

Naagin first aired on TV in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. While Mouni continued to lead the show in its second season, Karanvir Bohra replaced Arjun. The third season, which aired in 2018, starred Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani and Rajat Tokas. The show, in 2020, got a new name and a new star cast. Titled Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, the show starred Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria, which did not get good TRPs.