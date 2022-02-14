Naagin 6 First Impression: A patriotic naagin who sways to Vande Mataram, and a sasta stand-in for Money Heist’s Professor

Ekta Kapoor promised to shake the basics of Naagin with the latest season. Little did we imagine that she would completely break the mould and shift the theme of the show. From a lover waiting for centuries to take her revenge, Naagin 6 tells the tale of a desh bhakt shape-shifting snake. With the ‘dushman mulk’ out to destroy India with a ‘virus’ that spreads by touching and kills hundreds in days, the naagin pledges to protect her nation.

Before we tell you more, here are a few noteworthy moments that completely stood out in the first two episodes of the show:

1. The naagin is summoned by snake charmers by playing the tune ‘Vande Mataram’ on their been.

2. The naagin sings “Teri mitti mein mil jaun” as soon as she comes out from a thousand years of hibernation.

3. The evil neighbouring country is called ‘Chingistaan’.

If this has not lessened your enthusiasm for Ekta Kapoor’s new show, by all means, read on.

Even with Tejasswi Prakash promoted as the face of the show, it’s Mahekk Chahal who plays the ‘shesh naagin’, and has the power of the ‘nagmani that has been blessed by thousands of naagins’. This fact has been repeated a dozen times by The Professor, who has an uncanny resemblance to Money Heist’s Professor. Assuming the audience would hardly be paying attention, he repeats each piece of information multiple times.

Sample another one, “Jo 2019 mein hua, woh 2020 mein nahi hoga. Aur jo 2020 mein hoga, woh 2019 mein nahi hua”. Just like many WhatsApp forwards, he too found a conspiracy theory that the year ‘2020’ has a secret relevance. This is connected to the ‘Samundra Manthan’ mythology, he is sure the country has a threat from 20 ‘asuras’ and only the ‘naagin’ can save it.

He calls spiritual and religious leaders to discuss his plans but as expected, they too refuse to believe anything about a pandemic. That is the only relatable aspect of the first two episodes as we remind how we also shrugged off a looming pandemic till it was upon us. Months later, these leaders, comprising Buddhist monks, pandits, kumaris and even Naga sadhus reach the professor, seeking his help. He then says that a jealous Chingistaan wants to ‘shake the basics’ of world economy, and destroy India. With a ‘Bharat Mata’ photo in his hand, he enlists the naagin’s help. And now comes the problem.

“Pehle ke tarah aapke dushman aapke aankhon mein nahi dikhenge. Aapko sirf unke jagah ka pata hoga (Like previous times you won’t get to see their faces in your eyes. You will only know about where they can be found),” he tells a very confused looking naagin. He also informs that she will have to kill all 20 asuras, or the enemies of the nation, to protect India and its people.

We are also introduced to the other characters — Rishabh (Simba Nagpal), the dutiful army officer, who has already saved a child and caught hold of the Tricolour in his introductory shot. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash plays a simple girl Pratha, who does odd jobs to earn money while taking care of her old father. She lives in a fictitious town, which looks like a forest. With no public transport available, she faces harassment from passing cars on everyday basis.

After miraculously saving Rishabh and her brother from an accident, she finds herself at their house, and is employed as a caretaker during their wedding ceremony. The naagin also joins them as the ‘security head’ after her naagmani gives her a clue that the first asur is in the same town, attending a wedding.

The much-discussed pandemic plotline is yet to be properly revealed. The enemies poisoned a waterbody with the virus, which saw people getting scars and dying mysteriously. Leaving aside a few seconds of panic, with doctors in PPE kits rushing patients inside a hospital, the pandemic seems to be forgotten. Until the manager at the wedding tells his workers to wash hands to avoid infection. And while the responsible army officer says he is worried for the nation, he has no issues holding the biggest wedding in town amid a ‘mahamari’.

Naagin 6 seems to be inspired by the heavy dialogues in JP Dutta’s war films and David Dhawan’s slapstick comedy. Covering all bases, Ekta Kapoor has amped up the vamps with Urvashi Dholakia and Sudha Chandran taking charge. While the former adds sparkle to the screen with her glamour, an angry Chandran seems as if she was made to join the show against her will.

Mahekk Chahal’s blue naagin outfit is probably the best one in the overall franchise, and she carries it with elan. However, it’s not the same when it comes to her character. In an interview with us, she mentioned playing the ‘Indian Wonder Woman‘ but from the two episodes we saw, there was just no wonder. While she is the ‘baap of all naagins’, Mahekk seems lost at most times as she tries to make sense of the professor and his theories. But we don’t blame her. As for Pratha (Tejasswi), comes across as a damsel in distress, whose helplessness looks so forced, that you cannot even sympathise with her. Simba’s lack of expressions can still pass off as he plays a rough and tough army man.

With the patriotic naagin out to hunt 20 asurs, it’s going to be a long journey for her, as well as the audience. Before the ‘asurs’ start falling, we will of course see Simba and Tejasswi falling in love and Sudha Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia playing the masterminds. So the only mystery right now is how Tejasswi will get inducted as a naagin. The rest is too predictable.