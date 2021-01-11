Naagin 5 to go off air

Colors weekend series Naagin 5 is all set to wrap up soon. And a spin-off drama will replace the show mostly by the end of February. Launched in August last year, Naagin 5 stars Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the supernatural series was always set to be a finite one. However, given it could not garner the expected numbers, the makers decided to bring it to a logical end than unnecessarily stretching the plot. The creative team is currently working on the new series, which is set to be around vampires.

“The new show will also be set in the supernatural world and will be a spin off to the Naagin drama. The makers want it to be their biggest show in the genre and are pulling all ropes to create a great story. The casting process will begin soon, and the show will go on floors only by next month,” added the source.

Creative producer Mukta Dhond told us that while she doesn’t have a confirmed date, the development is true. She also informed that she is currently working on the new script with her team.

Ekta Kapoor produced Naagin is one of the most successful fiction franchise on television. While the first two seasons starred Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan in the titular roles, the following seasons had Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Karishma Tanna and Hina Khan playing shape-shifting snake women. On the other hand, actors like Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Pearl V Puri and Vijayendra Kumeria have played heroes through its many seasons.