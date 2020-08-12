Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal join Surbhi Chandna

Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra will join Surbhi Chandna as the new faces of Naagin 5 (Photo: Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra/Instagram)

Naagin 5 was launched last weekend with Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra headlining the premiere episodes. While Hina and Mohit played the sarvasestha naagin and naag, Dheeraj was seen enacting the role of king of cheels (kites). However, as per sources, the trio has already wrapped up its shoot, and soon the new cast will join in. While Surbhi Chandna will play the naagin, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal will be seen opposite her.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the source further shared that Sharad Malhotra will play a negative role, the avatar of cheel, while Mohit Sehgal and Surbhi Chandna will play the star struck naagin-couple, who were separated 1000 years back by the cheel. Given the curse on them, the three will come in the mortal world to relive their past, and fight for love.

In the climax of Naagin 4, the sarvasestha naagin (Hina Khan) narrated her story to Brinda (Nia Sharma). As per the curse, if she shares her past, she would have to relive the same. However, in order to save Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria), she decided to make the sacrifice.

The audience will, in the next episodes, get to know about the vicious cheel, who will fall in love with the naagin. In order to attain her, he will separate the couple but his love too would remain unrequited. With their love story causing mayhem in the supernatural world, the three would be cursed a mortal life to get another chance of winning back their love.

Post wrapping up the shoot, Dheeraj Dhoopar thanked the Naagin 5 team in his Instagram stories. Post wrapping up the shoot, Dheeraj Dhoopar thanked the Naagin 5 team in his Instagram stories.

Also read | Hina Khan: Thrilled to be a part of Naagin 5

“Surbhi, Sharad and Mohit’s characters will be designed in today’s time. They will not have any idea of their past connections, however, their destiny would have already been decided. The three will be caught in a web of love, drama and revenge, and that would make for an exciting watch for the audience,” added the source.

Surbhi Chandna was last seen in the reboot of Sanjeevani, Sharad Malhotra in Muskaan while Mohit Sehgal last appeared in Nach Baliye 9 with wife Sanaya Irani. The actors will start shooting in a couple of days.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Hina Khan recently wrapped up their shoots and were seen getting emotional. Dheeraj took to Instagram to share photos with the team and thanked them for a wonderful experience.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd