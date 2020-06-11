5 actors who could bag the lead roles in Naagin 5

The actors of Naagin 5 are yet to be revealed. (Photos: Krystle Dsouza/Instagram, Hina Khan/Instagram and Surbhi Chandana/Instagram) The actors of Naagin 5 are yet to be revealed. (Photos: Krystle Dsouza/Instagram, Hina Khan/Instagram and Surbhi Chandana/Instagram)

From the time Ekta Kapoor announced the end of Naagin 4, and the show’s subsequent season, fans have been speculating about the show’s actors. While Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan donned the avatar of shape-shifting snakes in the first two seasons, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma-Jasmin Bhasin played the same in the latter seasons.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to get the best cast for Naagin 5. Divyanka Tripathi, Dipika Kakar, Kratika Sengar among more are said to be on the radar. As for the male lead, Shivin Narang is said to be leading the race. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz was also said to be in talks, however, sources in the production house refuted the buzz.

So who could play the two naagins in the fifth season? We decided to list a few options:

1. Hina Khan

If you have followed Hina’s portrayal of Komolika, you know she can do wonders in a negative role, especially when the role is that of a glamorous woman. While the actor had previously shared that she is not too keen to get back on television, one can’t be too sure, especially considering her close bond with Ekta Kapoor.

2. Krystle Dsouza



It’s been a while since we saw Krystle on television, and Naagin 5 could be the big comeback project. The actor in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com had shared that she loves watching television and even remembers which show airs at which slot. Given her love for the small screen, and her ultra glamorous looks, this supernatural saga could have Dsouza as its face.

3. Surbhi Chandna



We have seen her play the quirky Anika in Ishqbaaz and then the responsible doctor in Sanjivani, so Naagin 5 could shatter the pre-defined image of Chandna. The actor is a goofball in real life but when it comes to playing a serious role, she can deliver.

4. Puja Banerjee

There is something about Puja Banerjee’s looks that makes her so perfect for supernatural roles. Drop-dead gorgeous, Banerjee’s beautiful eyes also give her an edge to play an ‘ichhadhari naagin’. The actor was last seen in Dev, and given her strong bond with Colors channel, well, our guess could actually become true.

5. Sanjeeda Shaikh

The role of Naagin is incomplete without some of her trademark dance moves. Sanjeeda Shaikh is a great dancer and her looks make her a perfect choice to play the shape-shifting snake. The actor has been missing from the small screen for a long time.

Casting directors at Balaji Telefilms, are you listening?

