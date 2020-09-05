Naagin 5 actor Mohit Sehgal: Exciting to juggle between playing a naag and real person

Mohit Sehgal plays Jay, the reincarnation of Naag Hriday in Naagin 5. (Photo: PR Handout)

Popular television actor Mohit Sehgal is excited about venturing into the fantasy world with Naagin 5. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor shared that being a fan of the genre, he was quite happy to come onboard. Apart from Sehgal, the latest season of Naagin stars Surbhi Chandna in the titular role while Sharad Malhotra plays the antagonist.

Sehgal, who was Last seen in Nach Baliye 9 with wife Sanaya Irani, also opened up about doing a two-hero show, and how he is touted to be making a comeback, every time he signs a show.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. What made you say yes to Naagin 5?

There was no reason to actually say no. I was so excited about it, and happy when the look test got approved. I am grateful that the makers thought of me to play one of the lead characters in this popular series. Honestly, I have never played such a character, or dressed in such elaborate costumes. What’s really exciting is that the character keeps juggling from this icchadhari naag to a real person. Also, the storyline is a kicking one that made me say yes instantly.

Q. There is always a divided opinion about the supernatural genre. As an actor and audience, what do you think of it?

Firstly, I don’t think it’s right to box Naagin as a supernatural, it’s more of fantasy fiction. I have seen a few episodes of the past seasons and quite liked it. We all lap on the genre when it comes to international shows. I think Naagin has been created brilliantly, and one of the most loved franchises on Indian television.

Q. How have your fans, and wife Sanaya responded to the show?

The couple of episodes that have gone on air had positive reviews. People have been really enjoying the chemistry and equations between the characters. I also saw the episode, and even Sharad is doing a great job as the antagonist. I think people would really like this love, hatred and revenge angle. Sanaya too has liked the look, and I am waiting to know her take on naag look now (smiles).

Q. The show boasts of two heroes – was there any kind of apprehension regarding that?

Not at all. If you remember, even in my first show (Miley Jab Hum Tum) there were two male leads. I think what matters is creating a balance between characters. And I totally trust the makers that they will give equal importance to all of us.

Q. Every time you sign a show, headlines suggest ‘Mohit Sehgal makes a comeback’. What do you have to say about it?

I don’t know, it is funny but it’s not that I have been away. I don’t think I have a different pace or anything, I just wait for something good to come my way. I would take another show immediately if a good script is offered to me. All that I wait for is that the character has to be different from what I have played before. I want to explore different characters as that’s how an actor grows.

Q. Throughout the lockdown, you had been working out. What was the idea behind it?

I recently injured by shoulder and have not been working out actually. There was no idea or thought behind it. Sanaya and I have been vacationing and when we came back I realised I had put on a lot of weight. Then the lockdown happened and there was nothing much to do. I took the opportunity to utilise the time and workout. I qite enjoyed it.

Naagin 5 airs on Colors TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd