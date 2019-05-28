Naagin 4 teaser: Fight for Naagmani to get even more ‘poisonous’

The third season of popular TV show Naagin ended with a lot of twists and turns. Also, it hinted at the next season of the show with Anita Hassanandani’s character Vishakha promising to return after 50 years to get the ‘naagmani’. Now, the official Twitter handle of the channel Colors has shared the promo of the fourth season of the show.

Advertising

“Naagmani ko pane ke liye jaari rahegi yeh zehrili dastaan. Jald laut kar aayegi #Naagin. #Naagin4 coming soon on #Colors,” read the caption of the 20-second video.

In the video, we see the statues of the three villains–Sumitra (Rakshanda Khan), Shesha (Adaa Khan) and probably Yamini (Sudha Chandran), who emit light from their eyes to give birth to another ‘Naagin’. But for now, we don’t know if Surbhi Jyoti will reprise her role of shape-shifting snake or we will get to see another actor playing the lead role.

Naagmani ko pane ke liye jaari rahegi yeh zehrili dastaan. Jald laut kar aayegi #Naagin. #Naagin4 coming soon on #Colors. Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/ptyagrqPQw — COLORS (@ColorsTV) May 27, 2019

However, the ultimate aim remains the same, to possess the ‘naagmani’.

Producer Ekta Kapoor hinted at a new season of the show in an earlier interview. While talking about Naagin 3 finale, she had told indianexpress.com, “It’s just the end of the season, not the series.”

Naagin is the story of a shape-shifting snake and everyone who wronged her. The franchise series started in 2015 with Mouni Roy playing the lead role of Shivanya. She reprised her role in the second season before moving out in the third season as Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani stepped in.