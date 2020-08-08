As Naagin 4 ends tonight, here’s revisiting the Nia Sharma-Vijayendra Kumeria show

Naagin 4 will air its grand finale today. Naagin 4 will air its grand finale today.

Popular supernatural drama Naagin 4 is all set to air its finale tonight. Launched last year in November, the Nia Sharma-Vijayendra Kumeria starrer initially had some takers, but the not-too-impressive storyline soon took away the fun. Added to that the coronavirus-induced lockdown brought the show to a halt. Soon, the makers decided to wrap it up unceremoniously and kickstart a new season instead. Once shoot resumed, the actors shot for the grand finale, which promises to be an exciting affair.

Before we get to witness the climax, here’s revisiting the season that also featured Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai and Anita Hassanandani among others.

The season started with the love story between an ichhadhari naagin Manyata (Sayantani Ghosh), who falls in love with a human, Keshav (Shalin Bhanot). With the snake kingdom against the match, she loses her power for 25 years. While she readily sacrifices her supernatural powers, Keshav’s brother’s family decide to kill them to find the truth behind the laal tekhri mandir. Keshav gets killed while Manyata manages to escape and pledges to avenge the death 25 years later, when she and her daughter would gain their powers again.

Soon the show took a generation leap, and Manyata is seen living with her daughter Nayantara (Bhasin), bringing her up to fight the Parekh family and kill their heir Dev (Kumeria). However, a major twist comes in when on her 25th birthday, the mother-daughter realise that the baby was exchanged during the fight. It was not Nayantara but Brinda (Sharma), who gains the magical powers. Dev and Brinda, who are childhood friends, soon fall in love and decide to get married. However, Manyata shares her past story with Brinda, turning her against Dev and his family.

Apart from the naagin’s ‘badle ki kahani’, the show also highlighted the saas-bahu and family drama angle a lot. From Brinda trying to sacrifice her love to maintain the respect of the family to her in-laws plotting to separate the lovers. Dev also was forced to get married to another girl Shalakha (Rashami Desai) as Brinda disappeared for more than a year. With her return, the poor guy was left juggling between both women in his life. Also, we got to know that the ‘naagmani’ accidently got placed in Dev. And it was Vishakha (Hassanandani) who came back as Shalakha to kill Dev to gain the naagmani. And now in the final episode, Brinda will be seen trying her best to protect her soulmate and the naagmani.

After Naagin 4 ends, the new season will begin from August 9. Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar will kickstart the story. While Khan and Malhotra will play the sarvashestha naag and naagin, Dhoopar’s character will be seen as the king of cheels (eagle), who will want to win over the naagin. While the three will be around for a few episodes, Surbhi Chandna will soon join the show as the face of Naagin 5.

