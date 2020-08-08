Five things to expect from Naagin 4 finale

The finale of Naagin 4 will air on August 8. (Photo: Nia Sharma, Hina Khan/Instagram) The finale of Naagin 4 will air on August 8. (Photo: Nia Sharma, Hina Khan/Instagram)

Colors TV show Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria among others is all set to wrap up this weekend. As viewers would know, Shalakha (Rashami Desai) is trying to kill Dev (Kumeria) by destroying his soul. She also plans to take away the naagmani and become the most powerful icchadhari naagin. On the other side, Brinda (Sharma) will be seen trying to protect her love and soul mate.

If you are already excited for the Naagin 4 finale, here’s jotting down all that you can expect from the episode.

Drama

No climax can be without drama! And when it’s Naagin, it ought to be dramatic. The makers have planned a grand finale with a lot of suspense and thrill. All the secrets of every character will be finally out as the season wraps up. From the death of Brinda’s parents to Shalakha’s main motive, the final episode will give you all the answers.

Romance

What is a television show without some romance? Dev and Brinda’s love will be the highlight of the finale. As Brinda fights all odds to bring Dev back in life, the audience will also get to see some romantic moments between the two.

Action

To fight for her love, Brinda will be seen getting into the action mode. She will not only fight Shalakha but also Vishakha, who will make a comeback to win the naagmani. The makers have planned some exciting action sequences with the naagin. Sources share that with special effects added, it will make the scenes all the more dramatic.

Dance

As already seen in the promos, the naagins will indulge in some dance sequences. The naagins will have to perform tandav to seek Sarvashestha Naagin’s (Hina Khan) help and get the naagmani back. Nia Sharma, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti and Hina Khan have performed a glamorous dance act, which would be a treat for the audience.

New beginnings

While Naagin 4 will wrap up on August 8, the new storyline will kickstart from the next day. Hina Khan will play the role of Bhoomi, the Sarvashestha Naagin. To activate her powers, she will have to revisit her past. Khan will be joined by Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mohit Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna in the new season.

