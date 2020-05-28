Ekta Kapoor confirms Naagin 5, says last season’s writing was mediocre

Naagin 4 launched in December 2019 on Colors (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram) Naagin 4 launched in December 2019 on Colors (Photo: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

Supernatural show Naagin 4 was all set to get revamped post the leap. It would have also marked the exit of its lead actors Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashami Desai. However, now Ekta Kapoor has confirmed that the season will not get revamped but head to its end. She also shared that the new season will kickstart immediately.

Sharing a video on her Instagram account, the producer said, “I have been constantly been asked about Naagin 4 and whether we will be continuing it. A lot have also asked me about the new season. I am not in a mood to give interviews and that has led to a lot of rumours coming in.”

Giving details of the developments, Kapoor added, “So we have planned a fantastic end for Naagin 4. We will air around four episodes of the same. And then immediately we will get Naagin 5 rolling.”

Apologising to her actors, Ekta Kapoor accepted that the season had a mediocre writing compared to the last seasons. “I want to thank all my actors, Nia, Anita, Vijayendra and Jasmin. You guys did a brilliant job. If anything, I have let you all down. I think we worked a little less on the script this season. It was mediocre and I promise we will do better this time. Hope all of you (the audience) will come back. We really want to make something special and amazing. We are working really hard and diligently for the new season,” she shared.

Kapoor ended the video by saying that she is open to suggestions for casting but at the end of the day, it will all depend on the script. “We will begin the shoot for Naagin 4 climax and then jump into Naagin 5. I will be soon asking you again, ‘will you be my naagintine?'”

Naagin 4 launched last year in December with Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin and Sayantani Ghosh in the lead roles. Anita Hassanadani and Rashami Sharma joined the show earlier this year.

