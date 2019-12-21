Naagin 4 actor Jasmin Bhasin: There’s a huge audience for supernatural drama

Jasmin Bhasin plays Nayantara on Colors TV show Naagin 4. Jasmin Bhasin plays Nayantara on Colors TV show Naagin 4.

The fourth installment of Naagin, starring Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles, premiered over the last weekend and has received a mixed response from the audience. With a gripping storyline, the first two episodes managed to build up the base of the drama.

The audience also got a glimpse of Jasmin Bhasin, who plays Nayantara, and how she plans to avenge the wrongdoings to her family. At the launch of the show, the actor spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about being part of the popular franchise, “Naagin has always done so well. While there’s a sense of pressure, there’s a lot of excitement among us. We are really positive as a team. We hope to prove ourselves and make this season also a huge success.”

Sharing that she was quite kicked about seeing herself in a ‘naagin’ avatar, the actor said, “I just want to thank the makers for showing so much confidence in me. When I was in talks for the role, honestly, I wasn’t sure. But it has come out so well and people have been very welcoming with the feedback. I have been quite lucky as an actor to have managed to play different kinds of roles.”

“The biggest reason for me to take up Naagin 4 was that I have never attempted something like this. I personally feel that whenever I have stepped out of my comfort zone, I have only grown in life. Be it playing the uneducated Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak or attempting reality with Khatron Ke Khiladi, I feel alive when I take up these challenges,” Jasmin added.

While the supernatural drama manages to rake in numbers, a section of the audience dismisses it saying it’s regressive and senseless. Defending her show, the 29-year-old said, “I believe that there is a simple demand and supply rule that works on television. While many are hooked on web series, some enjoy non-fiction. Similarly, there are people who love watching supernatural genre. There’s a huge audience for it and this is why it always becomes a chart-topper. So if they are watching and criticising the show, it really doesn’t matter. Naagin will still have a lot of takers.”

In a conversation with us, her co-star Nia Sharma had joked that she wanted to be the solo lead. When asked to give her take on it, Jasmin smiled to say, “I love Nia. She has a very positive vibe. And from what I have known of her, she has the heart of a child. She is very honest and frank, and I respect her for that. As for me, I am quite comfortable with multiple actors. I believe in more the merrier as I can enjoy my time on the sets then.”

Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel airs on Colors on Saturday-Sunday at 8 pm.

