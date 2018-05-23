Naagin 3 actor Surbhi Jyoti: Have no qualms in sharing screen space with Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna

Naagin 3 will see Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna play the female leads. Naagin 3 will see Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna play the female leads.

The most-watched folklore on Indian television, Naagin is back with its third season. After Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan became household names with the previous seasons, Naagin 3 will see Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna play the female leads. While Pearl V Puri will play the hero of the show, Ekta Kapoor’s loyalist Rajat Tokas has been signed in to play a cameo in the same. At the recently held launch of Naagin 3, Surbhi got in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, talking about her association with the franchise, sharing screen time with two other actors and a lot more.

While Surbhi confessed that she did not follow the previous season, she does feel lucky to be associated with the brand, as she shared with us, “I think it was just my luck that got me this show. I am so glad that I got this offer and I was in my senses to say yes to it (laughs). But trust me, now I know that everyone wanted to do Naagin and here I am playing the lead in Balaji and Colors’ most popular drama.”

The actor, who entered the industry with Qubool Hai, shed light on her career as she quipped, “I know I have done few shows but it has been sheer luck and destiny that I worked with the best of the production houses and teams. I don’t think I could have asked for more.”

Further, talking about her character on Naagin 3, Surbhi quipped, “I play Bela, who is a farmer’s daughter and she makes a lot of sacrifices to pay off her dad’s debts. It’s a beautiful role with some really interesting shades.” When asked to comment on the buzz that she won’t be playing a naagin in the show, she joked, “You never know, I might turn into a naagin, or I am a naagin in disguise, I am not saying anything.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor herself took to social media to share the look of the other actors, Karishma and Anita. When we quizzed the actor if that left her disappointed, she quipped, “Not at all, may be she kept the best for the last. I am not saying that they are any less but that was the part of the strategy and I was well aware of it. I think that has created a curiousity around on my character, and I have no reasons to complain.” Sharing that she also has no apprehension of sharing the screen space with the other women, Surbhi added, “See there were always two naagins and since Karishma only has a cameo, there will be two heroines. I knew what I was signing for and there’s no insecurity among any of us.”

A lot has been said about supernatural shows and how it’s regressive in the current scenario. “When I was offered this I had to convince myself as whatever I do, I do it wholeheartedly. As an actor, I really wanted to do something really different and I don’t think I could have had a better option. I think I really made a wise decision,” Surbhi commented.

The trend of web series has now caught the world but Surbhi appeared in a bold romantic show Tanhaiyaan with Barun Sobti.“To be honest, I have no qualms about doing bold stuff if it’s important to the storyline. Why not, as actors, we need to be confident and convincing about our roles. But yes, I will never attempt it uselessly. As for web-series, I would love to do one again. For me, I want to continue working on good projects regardless of the medium,” she added.

Lastly, we asked Surbhi about her co-star Pearl V Puri, who is rumoured to have dated all his co-stars. With a smile, she said, “Yes, even I have heard that but I have also being linked with my previous co-stars, so I am ready for such gossip. I feel when you are in the market such things happen and it really doesn’t bother me anymore.”

Naagin 3 will air every weekend, starting from June 2 on Colors.

