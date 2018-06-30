Naagin 3 June 30 episode preview: Another murder to intensify the mystery in Ekta Kapoor’s show

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 has taken an interesting turn Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 has taken an interesting turn

Naagins Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) and Vishaka (Anita Hassanandani) are all set to make your weekends thrilling. The upcoming episode of Naagin 3 will see the duo planning to kill Mahir (Pearl V Puri) to avenge the murder of Vikrant (Rajat Tokas). But before that, there’s lot more drama lined up for the audience.

After coming back home from the jungle, Bela will find it difficult to get some alone time, so that she can get back to her human skin. Vishaka would try her best to keep the family at bay to help her friend but Mahir will enter the room to give her the khandaani kangan. But secrets are not revealed on TV shows so soon and thus Bela will manage to somehow hide her snake skin from her husband.

On the other hand, the family will be seen gearing up to celebrate the arrival of both the brides. The newlyweds would be asked to cook a sweet dish for the family as per the custom. Bela and Suhani will be ably supported by their better halves and they will spend some romantic moments in the kitchen.

Adding more twists, Vishaka will get to know that Rehan has a clue that Bela has supernatural powers. She would be seen trying to keep him from sharing his doubts with others. The mystery will rise when police would arrive at their home informing them that Rehan has been killed.

Is Vishaka behind the murder? Has Rehan leaked out the secret of Bela and Vishaka to anyone? Find all these answers in tonight’s episode of Naagin 3.

