Naagin 3 finale: Mouni Roy is introduced as ‘Mahanaagrani’ in new promo

Fans are eagerly waiting for the finale of Naagin 3. Inspired by the Avengers: Endgame climax, the final episode will see the comeback of season 1 and 2 actors – Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra and Arjun Bijlani. They will join Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) in her fight to avenge her death and save the naagmani.

Colors TV recently released the promo of the final episode on its official Twitter page. In the video, Mouni Roy is introduced as Mahanaagrani, who will come back for the last fight and tie up all the loose ends from the previous season. Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra also make their presence felt in the promo. The finale will reveal why Rocky (Karanvir Bohra), with the help of his father (Arjun), killed Shivangi (Mouni) in the last episode of season 2.

Launched last year, Naagin 3 stars Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri and Anita Hasanandani in the lead roles. The season finale will see the starstruck lovers Bela and Mahir (Surbhi and Pearl) avenging their death and finally reuniting. The other characters would make a comeback to help them in their mission. While Surbhi, Anita and Mouni will be part of one team, the antagonists include Adaa Khan, Sudha Chandran and Rakshanda Khan.

A source had earlier told indianexpress.com, “The makers have decided to make the climax worth remembering. The team is promoting it as the ‘Endgame’ finale with all characters coming together for the final battle. While the women will be divided into the good and evil teams, the boys will feature in some action-packed sequences. Apart from some thrilling action, the leading ladies Surbhi Jyoti and Mouni Roy will also attempt a rendition of the original naagin song, “Main Teri Dushman”.”

This would be Mouni Roy’s comeback to television. Last year, she made her Bollywood debut with Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. Mouni also starred in RAW that released earlier this year. She has Brahmastra, Made in China and Bole Chudiyan in her kitty.

While Karanvir Bohra didn’t sign any daily after Naagin 2, he was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 12. Arjun, who played the lead in the first season of Naagin, is currently seen as the anti-hero in Ishq Mein Marjawan. He is also hosting Kitchen Champions.

The countdown to the dhamakedar finale will begin from this weekend. Naagin 3 will air its last episode on May 24. Kavach 2, starring Deepika Singh, Namik Paul and Vin Rana, will replace the supernatural saga.