Naagin 3: Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra to return for the finale

The finale of Naagin 3 is going to be a super treat for all its fans. The stars from the previous seasons – Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra will return for the last episode. Apart from helping Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) seek her revenge, the actors’ entry will also tie up the loose end from season two.

As readers would know Rocky (Karanvir) had killed Shivangi (Mouni) with the help of her father (Arjun). Before breathing her last, Shivangi had vowed to come back to fulfill her duties.

When indianexpress.com reached out to Karanvir on his return to Naagin 3, he said, “Give me some time, I don’t want to talk about it at the moment.

Producer Ekta Kapoor had recently shared a video giving a hint at what’s being planned for the big finale. She wrote on Instagram, “All d #nagin fans ….wear ur seatbelts the craziest finale of the season is coming !!!! … this may Bela is going to get help from a strange benefactor n an unfinished story will reach d most dramatic. End !!! Ppl who follow the #nagin universe SHE IS COMING !!!! #keepguessing #queenofnagins.”

A source shared, “Naagin 3’s finale will be the biggest episode put up in the franchise. Although the makers were keen to get Adaa Khan also, she is already busy with her other show (Sitaara). The finale will see the original naagin (Mouni) coming in to help Bela. It will also unravel the mystery behind Shivangi’s death.”

This would be Mouni Roy’s comeback to television. Last year, she made her Bollywood debut with Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. Mouni has also starred in RAW that released earlier this year. She also has Brahmastra and Made in China in her kitty.

While Karanvir Bohra hasn’t signed any daily after Naagin 2, he was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 12. Arjun, who played the lead in the first season of Naagin, is currently seen as the anti-hero in Ishq Mein Marjawan. He is also hosting Kitchen Champions.

Naagin 3 launched in June last year with Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles. Karishma Tanna and Rajat Tokas played cameos in the supernatural drama. Currently, the track is focusing on Vishakha and Hukum’s (Anita and Nikitin Dheer) daughter Taamsi (Krishna Mukherjee).