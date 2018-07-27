Follow Us:
Friday, July 27, 2018
Most watched Indian television shows: Naagin 3 continues to rule ratings chart

Zee TV dramas Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya moved up the list to take the next slots after Naagin 3. Sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and reality series Dance Deewane are also part of the top 5 shows.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: July 27, 2018 7:35:58 am
Naagin 3 Naagin 3 airs on Colors.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 29 is here. Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Naagin 3 continued to top the chart with a huge margin. After a low, Zee TV dramas Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya moved up the list to take the next slots. Sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and reality series Dance Deewane are also part of the top 5 shows. Indian Idol that had opened to a positive response has dropped down the list. Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in urban market. It’s followed by Star Plus, Zee TV and SAB TV.

(Note: All impressions in 000s)

Naagin 3 1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9916 Kundali Bhagya 2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7788 Kumkum Bhagya 3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7252 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 6427 Dance Deewane 5. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 6412 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6312 Ishq Subhan Allah 7. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 6001 Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 8. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5925 Shakti- Astitva Ehsaas Ki 9. Shakti- Astitva Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5687 Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop 10. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4634 Ishq Mein Marjawan 11. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4402 Krishna Chali London 12. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4265 Bepannaah 13. Bepannaah (Colors) – 4130 Qayamat Ki Raat 14. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4089 Udaan 15. Udaan (Colors) – 4077 Indian Idol 16. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 3997 Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 17. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) – 3541 Aapke Aajaane Se 18. Aapke Aajaane Se (Zee TV) – 3513 Ishqbaaaz 19. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 3455 Piya Albela 20. Piya Albela (Zee TV) – 3166

