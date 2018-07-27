Most watched Indian television shows: Naagin 3 continues to rule ratings chart

Naagin 3 airs on Colors. Naagin 3 airs on Colors.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 29 is here. Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Naagin 3 continued to top the chart with a huge margin. After a low, Zee TV dramas Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya moved up the list to take the next slots. Sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and reality series Dance Deewane are also part of the top 5 shows. Indian Idol that had opened to a positive response has dropped down the list. Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in urban market. It’s followed by Star Plus, Zee TV and SAB TV.

(Note: All impressions in 000s)

1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9916

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7788

3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7252

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 6427

5. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 6412

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6312

7. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 6001

8. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 5925

9. Shakti- Astitva Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5687

10. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4634

11. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4402

12. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4265

13. Bepannaah (Colors) – 4130

14. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4089

15. Udaan (Colors) – 4077

16. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 3997

17. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) – 3541

18. Aapke Aajaane Se (Zee TV) – 3513

19. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 3455

20. Piya Albela (Zee TV) – 3166

