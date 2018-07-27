Most watched Indian television shows: Naagin 3 continues to rule ratings chart

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 29 is here. Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Naagin 3 continued to top the chart with a huge margin. After a low, Zee TV dramas Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya moved up the list to take the next slots. Sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and reality series Dance Deewane are also part of the top 5 shows. Indian Idol that had opened to a positive response has dropped down the list. Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in urban market. It’s followed by Star Plus, Zee TV and SAB TV.
