Naagin actor Karishma Tanna on returning to Balaji: It was like working with my family again

Karishma Tanna shared that she hardly has any scenes with the other ‘naagin’ Anita Hassanandani. Karishma Tanna shared that she hardly has any scenes with the other ‘naagin’ Anita Hassanandani.

Karishma Tanna says she felt overwhelmed when she was approached by Balaji Telefilms to play a shape-shifting snake in the third part of the popular supernatural show Naagin. Producer Ekta Kapoor announced the news of the actress joining the cast of Naagin 3 on social media in April.

“When Balaji approached me, it was very overwhelming because I am working with them after a long time. I started my career with them. So, when I got a call from Balaji, it was like a dream come true. It was like working with my family again,” the “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” actress told IANS.

She was also looking for a show with good content.

“As an actor, to play the same role again and again…it gets a little stagnant. We have to have something interesting in a character to act. As far as films are concerned, you do it for three-four months and then you are out of the character.

“In shows, you are going on (playing the same character) for at least one year. When I got ‘Naagin’, I thought that it was a good show with good TRPs and good fan following so, I thought I should be doing this. Hence, I took it up,” said Karishma.

This will be her second time as a “naagin”.

“I had done a cameo in ‘Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha’. But that is absolutely different from this,” she said.

On her character in the upcoming Colors show, she said: “I will play an ‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ who is a shape-shifter. She has come for revenge. I have hardly had any scenes with the other ‘naagin’ Anita (Hassanandani) but as far as other people are concerned, they are very nice.”

“It’s very important for actors to be compatible because you are working with them for 12 hours,” she added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App