Naagin 3 June 24 episode preview: Bela’s revelation to shock the audience

Supernatural revenge drama Naagin 3 has been keeping the audience hooked with its pacy script, mystery and of course some amazing performances. After the dramatic attack on Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) last night, gear up to see some more exciting twists and turns in tonight’s episode of Naagin 3.

Vishaka (Anita Hassananadani), who was seen trying to kill Bela, will once again manage to escape before Mahir (Pearl V Puri) could arrive with the family. But this wouldn’t leave her defeated as audience would get to see her celebrate the success of her plans. And joining Vishaka in the celebrations would be none other than Bela.

In tonight’s episode, a major revelation will happen about Bela’s reality. The soft-spoken daughter of a farmer is actually an icchadhari naagin herself. And it will also be revealed that Vishaka and Bela are in the same team. They want to destroy Mahir and his family. The marriage setup and all the drama that happened earlier was all part of their game plan.

This transformation has prepared her to seek the ultimate revenge. Watch how @anitahasnandani on #Naagin3 tonight at 8 PM. pic.twitter.com/nAT607tIgw — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 23, 2018

As per sources, Bela is Vikrant’s (Rajat Tokas) sister and she wants to avenge her brother’s merciless murder. Vishaka, on the other hand, is Ruhi’s (Karishma Tanna) new identity. Both the shape shifting women will now plan to kill their next target. Who would that be and what would be Vishaka and Bela’s new plan?

Excited about this new twist? Gear up to watch the show tonight at 8 pm on Colors.

