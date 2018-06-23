Naagin 3 June 23 episode preview: Vishaka to attack Bela

Naagin 3 June 23 episode preview: Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti’s blockbuster show will see some high-octane drama in today’s episode. Naagin 3 June 23 episode preview: Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti’s blockbuster show will see some high-octane drama in today’s episode.

Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti will be back tonight to entertain you in Naagin 3. The blockbuster show will see some high-octane drama in today’s episode. Even after so much planning and plotting, Vishaka could not manage to stop Mahir and Bela from getting married. And now, the ichhadari naagin will decide to avenge her defeat by killing Bela.

Bela and Mahir will come home and wanting to make her feel at home, Sumitra will throw a party for Bela. She will also speak to them and ask them to start a new life, letting go of the way they got married. On the other hand, Poulomi will decide to play spoilsport and ruin Sumitra’s plan.

As Bela will be in her room getting ready, Vishaka will enter the room and as she is about to attack Bela, Sumitra will enter the room. At the party, Vishaka will make another attempt at killing Bela but will fail. Suddenly, seeing Bela leave the party mid-way, Vishaka would follow her in another car. Rehan would find this suspicious and follow them both.

As Rehan reaches the haveli, he will hear Bela’s call for help. He will immediately call Mahir, but with him not answering, he will enter the building to see Vishaka in her snake avatar trying to kill Bela. As he would rush out to ask for help, Mahir will also arrive with the family and they will head to save Bela.

Will they manage to save her? Will Vishaka’s truth come out in the open? Watch the exciting episode tonight at 8 pm on Colors.

