Naagin 3 June 17 episode preview: Much to Vishakha’s disappointment; Bela and Mahir to tie the knot

Naagin 3 June 17 episode preview: Anita Hassanandani plays Vish Khanna in the series. Naagin 3 June 17 episode preview: Anita Hassanandani plays Vish Khanna in the series.

Weekends have become more exciting with the launch of Naagin 3. The supernatural revenge drama has been keeping the audience hooked with its nail-biting track and after a thrilling episode last night, gear up for more drama tonight. The episode will focus on Vishakha’s (Anita Hassanandani) trying her best to keep Mahir (Pearl V Puri) and Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) away from each other but will fail each time. Here’s what you can expect from tonight’s episode.

After noticing that the groom at the mandap is not Yuvi (Ankit Mohan) but Mahir, Bela will refuse to get married. While Sumitra will try to convince her to marry Mahir, Andy would be furious over the turn of events. One of his friends will advise him to get Mahir married to Vishakha, for that could benefit their business.

Vishakha will agree to marry Mahir and come down wearing the bride suit. Everyone would assume that Bela is back, with Vishakha putting a long veil on her face. But as she will notice Ravee (Heli Daruwala) coming back to the house and decide to kill her. She will set the mandap on fire, and escape with Ravee to the jungle. There she would take her naagin avatar and kill her.

When Vishakha will go back to the wedding venue, she will be shocked to see Bela sitting at the mandap. Sumitra will tell Vishakha that none of her plans will work when she is there to protect her family. Vishakha will be furious to see Mahir and Bela taking their vows and pledge to destroy them.

What would be Vishaka’s new plan? Catch up on the latest episode of Naagin 3 at 8 pm on weekends.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd