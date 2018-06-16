Naagin 3 June 16 episode preview: Vishaka to avenge her lover’s death by killing Yuvi

Naagin 3 June 16 episode preview: The entire family will begin with the marriage preparations but Bela will notice Mahir’s watch and realise it’s not Yuvi. Naagin 3 June 16 episode preview: The entire family will begin with the marriage preparations but Bela will notice Mahir’s watch and realise it’s not Yuvi.

Naagin 3 opened with a bang, topping the ratings chart. Now the Ekta Kapoor show is in its third week and with time, the thrill and excitement will only increase. Starring Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri, the Colors’ weekend series will entertain the audience with an exciting storyline in the coming days. Eager to know what awaits you in tonight’s episode, then read on.

Bela (Surbhi) will see Vishaka (Anita) in her naagin avatar and will decide to inform Yuvi (Ankit) about the same but would fail to do so. On the other hand, Vishaka will turn into Ravee (Heli), and ask Yuvi to spend some quality time with her before he gets married. Worried about Bela, Mahir will meet her and assure her that he will always protect her.

While Yuvi would try to get close to Ravee, she will turn into her real self and attack Yuvi. She will tell him that six months back, he separated a couple and for the same, he will have to pay the price of his life. Enraged with vengeance, Vishaka will kill Yuvi in the forest.

With Yuvi missing, Mahir will get worried. With the wedding rituals about to begin, he will decide to take up Yuvi’s place to save Bela from getting embarrassed.

The entire family will begin with the marriage preparations, but Bela will notice Mahir’s watch and realise it’s not Yuvi. Will she quietly get married to Mahir or confront him about Yuvi’s absence? To know this and more, watch Naagin 3 tonight.

