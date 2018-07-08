Naagin 3 July 8 episode preview: Bela’s secret is out in the open

Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti goofying around on the sets of Naagin 3. Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti goofying around on the sets of Naagin 3.

With Bela’s (Surbhi Jyoti) revenge plan getting foiled, the audience will be treated to some drama in today’s episode.

In the last episode, we saw Bela getting attacked by a mongoose as she is a naagin. Bela calls Mahir (Pearl V Puri) for help but instead dials his mother. While the family would be hatching a rescue plan, Anu will enter the house and accuse Bela of being behind all the mayhem. She will tell the family that she is behind Yuvi, Karan and Rehan’s disappearance, and now she wants to harm Mahir.

Sumitra wouldn’t want to believe Anu but she will convince everyone to search Bela’s house for possible proof. During the search, Anu will find a poster where the faces of Mahir and the three boys have been crossed.

The family would be infuriated. They confront Bela once Mahir and Bela are back home. Bela goes speechless seeing her secret tumbling out. And then to her surprise, Jamini will enter the scene and accuse Anu of lying about Bela. She would also tell the family that Anu had forced her and Adi to talk against Bela.

Wanting to safeguard the dignity of their bahu, the Sehgal family would ask Anu to leave the house. She will also be accused of wanting to create a rift between Bela and Mahir, as she is in love with Mahir.

Did Jamini really save Bela? To know more, watch the show tonight 8 pm on Colors.

