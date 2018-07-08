Naagin 3 July 7 episode preview: Will Mahir’s love change Bela?

Naagin 3 will see a romantic twist today. Naagin 3 will see a romantic twist today.

Supernatural drama Naagin 3 has been keeping audience hooked with its exciting twists and turns. With naagins Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) and Vishaka (Anita Hassanandani) out to seek revenge, the audience were treated to some action-packed drama. And now its time to see some romance blooming in the series.

Bela and Mahir (Pearl V Puri) will be asked to visit a temple by Sumitra. Vishaka will tell Bela to kill Mahir while they are on the way. Seeing Mahir protect her all the way, Bela will be confused that how a nice person like him could be a killer. The audience will also get to see a Chennai Express moment when Mahir will pick Bela and walk in the rain to reach the temple.

Once there, while Bela will pray to complete her mission successfully, Mahir will pray for Bela’s safety and happiness. But then she will recall how Mahir and his brothers killed Vikrant (Rajat Tokas) and decide to kill him. She and her partner Arvind will take the avatar of goons and attack Mahir, who would try his best to tell them to not harm his wife. This would melt Bela’s heart and she wouldn’t be able to kill Mahir.

Will Mahir’s love change Bela? Will she manage to ever avenge Vikrant’s murder? To know this and more watch the episode tonight 8 pm on Colors.

