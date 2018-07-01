Naagin 3 July 1 episode preview: Vishaka to be thrown out of the house

Naagin 3 July 1 episode preview: Vishaka will tell Bela that they shouldn’t target Mahir for now as all eyes are upon them but she wouldn’t want to listen. Naagin 3 July 1 episode preview: Vishaka will tell Bela that they shouldn’t target Mahir for now as all eyes are upon them but she wouldn’t want to listen.

If you loved yesterday’s episode of Naagin 3, then tighten your seatbelts as tonight’s episode is going to be one rollercoaster ride. With Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) and Vishaka (Anita Hassananadani) killing Rehaan, things will spice up when his girlfriend will share evidence against them.

Rehan’s girlfriend Jamini will show some CCTV footage wherein a woman is following Rehan in the jungle. The family will follow the trail and rightly find a female shoe. The family will be shocked to know from Sumitra that the shoe belongs to Bela.

Once home, they will confront Bela but Vishaka will take the onus that the shoes belong to her. The family will also get to know that she is not the real Vishaka Khanna and throws her out of the house. Bela would get upset seeing her partner-in-crime being asked to leave.

On the other hand, Vishaka will tell Bela that they shouldn’t target Mahir for now as all eyes are upon them but she wouldn’t want to listen. And when Mahir will come to meet her and tell her that he wants to always protect her, she will get confused about her emotions towards him.

Seems like it’s going to be the start of a new love story.

