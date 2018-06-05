Naagin 3 first impression: The Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer will remind you of 80s fantasy-based films

Naagin 3 stars Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti and Anuta Hassanandani. Naagin 3 stars Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti and Anuta Hassanandani.

If you are someone who has watched Naagin, Nagina or Nigahen on Zee Cinema during your school breaks, Naagin 3 will definitely be a dose of nostalgia for you. For those who haven’t, this supernatural drama will still keep you hooked with its fast-paced and intriguing storyline. Added to that is the Bollywood masala feel that never fails to entertain people. Starring Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles, Naagin 3 has opened to a promising start but only time will tell whether the show will manage to hold on to its reins or falter with time.

Naagin 3 launched last weekend and for all fans of the franchise, the premiere episode started with a bang with Mouni Roy making an appearance. It was just a way to wrap up the previous two seasons and to make it clear that this season will have nothing to do with them.

Post that, the audience is introduced to the characters, the first being Andy Sehgal (Chetan Hansraj), who is hell-bent on pulling down a temple and a mansion to build his hotel. While the priests inform him that snakes protect the temple, and they would make life hell for him, he doesn’t back off. And then we meet his spoilt brat son Yudi (Ankit Mohan) and his friends, who believe in rotting their lives in alcohol and girls. And they clearly haven’t learned anything about consent or manners. Also, the Veere Di Wedding actors Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania make an unimpressive impact in their promotional integration.

The ‘naagin’ finally comes on screen, looking vivacious and sexy, Karishma aka Ruhi slithers around with her lover of 100 years Vikrant, celebrating the boon of getting a human avatar. But the boys arrive on the spot and molest Ruhi and kill Vikrant. The boys manage to escape with the help of Mahir (Pearl), their responsible brother. But before that, Ruhi manages to capture the image of the tyrants and pledges to avenge her lovers’ death.

#SpoilerAlert Can’t wait for #Naagin3? We’re giving you a small glimpse of the thrilling episode that awaits you tonight! Don’t forget to tune in at 8PM! @KARISHMAK_TANNA @anitahasnandani pic.twitter.com/kDeq9FA1Kq — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 2, 2018

Cut to six months, the second episode introduces us to Andy and his two wives (Rakshanda Khan and Pavitra Punia). Yudi is getting married to the simpleton Bela (Surbhi), while he continues to hit on Vishaka (Anita), who is at the same hotel for some work. Vish, as she calls herself, invites Yudi to a deserted place and there, we get to know that she is actually a shape-shifting snake. The second episode further gives insight on how Vishaka may actually be Ruhi who is here to take revenge. She also manages to kill one, among the ten, who murdered Vikrant.

Coming to our verdict, Anita and Karishma have managed to burn the screens with their sexy avatars. Apart from looking appealing, the two have also managed to impress with their acting skills as the vengeful naagins. Surbhi looks her usual self-the simple, sweet girl, but goes unnoticed at least for now. While Ankit aces the villain’s role, Pearl’s no expression character wouldn’t make him go a long way. Chetan is good, just overacts a bit. Rakshanda doesn’t look like a mother to grownups but she manages to pull it off convincingly. What comes as a major disappointment is Pavitra’s caricature Bengali character. After Veere Di Wedding made fun of the ‘slutty CR Park’ woman, Ekta has brought one back in her show too.

The show is fast-paced, which comes as a relief, as it keeps the thrill intact. Also, Reena Roy’s 1976 Naagin’s Tere Sang Pyaar has been revamped into Tere Mere Pyaar for Naagin 3, which will remind you of the good ol’ days. The storyline also seems like the 80s films, where ‘badla’ is the core of the storyline. Even Bela’s sacrifice of marrying to let off her father’s debt is typical of the old school Bollywood days. The show has been shot much better than its predecessors and the VFX is also satisfying this time. Overall, you can spend an hour on weekends watching this folklore, for not everything in life needs to real and logical. As the ‘naagin’ in the show becomes bigger and better, so has this season, but we don’t want to place our bets on it yet.

