Naagin 3 finale teaser: Ekta Kapoor show to have ‘epic’ end

With just three days left for the finale of supernatural TV series Naagin, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a new promo of the show. In it, we see the cast of all the three seasons of the show, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra and Surbhi Jyoti coming together for an “epic episode”.

Ekta shared the promo and wrote, “Nagin3 finale is going to be EPIC on 25 th n 26 th of May 7 pm!! Thankiuuu all for the longest season of nagin!!” The TV producer earlier shared other promos of the grand finale episode on her Twitter handle.

The latest promo promises that some secrets of the past will be unraveled in the finale episode. The biggest of them being Sheshaa’s (Adaa Khan) confession. Sheshaa tells Shivangi (Mouni Roy), it was she who killed her and not Rocky (Karanvir). It also shows how ‘Maha Naagrani’ Mouni will help Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) in seeking revenge.

A source earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “The makers have decided to make the climax worth remembering. The team is promoting it as the ‘Endgame’ finale with all characters coming together for the final battle. While the women will be divided into the good and evil teams, the boys will feature in some action-packed sequences. Apart from some thrilling action, the leading ladies Surbhi Jyoti and Mouni Roy will also attempt a rendition of the original naagin song, “Main Teri Dushman.”

The finale episode of Naagin 3 will air on Colors TV on May 25 and May 26.