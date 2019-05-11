Naagin 3 endgame: Mouni, Surbhi, Anita to take on Adaa, Rakshanda and Sudha

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 is all set for its grand finale. The supernatural saga, which will wrap up on May 24, has some intense drama in store for its viewers. Among the many surprises, the final episode will also see the comeback of stars from the previous seasons – Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra.

Naagin 3 stars Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri and Anita Hasanandani in the lead roles. As readers would know, after the tragic death of Surbhi and Pearl’s character, the two have reborn to avenge the wrong done to them. And the other characters would make a comeback to help them in their mission. While Surbhi, Anita and Mouni Roy will be part of one team, the antagonists include Adaa Khan, Sudha Chandran and Rakshanda Khan.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The makers have decided to make the climax worth remembering. The team is promoting it as the ‘Endgame’ finale with all characters coming together for the final battle. While the women will be divided into the good and evil teams, the boys will feature in some action-packed sequences. Apart from some thrilling action, the leading ladies Surbhi Jyoti and Mouni Roy will also attempt a rendition of the original naagin song, “Main Teri Dushman”.”

The actors have already shot for the finale episode and had a gala time getting back together. They also posted a series of pictures on their social media accounts displaying their excitement.

Sharing the first pictures from the shoot, producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “When nagin 1 n 2 met nagin3 n shivanyaaaaaaaa descended on earth again ! Biggest eps in d nagin universe! Show me d ‘money sorry mauni sorry mani’.”

Mouni Roy, who is making a comeback to TV after her stint in Bollywood, posted, “Back with my co conspirators 💛✨ You might , just might loveeee the #naagin3 finale 🎥.”

Excited about being part of every season of Naagin, Arjun Bijlani, in a statement, shared, “It is a culmination of some sort and I will be part of it. It’s going to be fun. Naagin has always been associated with me, it started with me. I am close to it. I feel I have some Kismat Connection with Naagin, I land up in every season.”

With Naagin 3 culminating, Kavach 2, starring Deepika Singh, Namik Paul and Vin Rana, will take its slot from May 25.