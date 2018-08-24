Most watched Indian TV shows: Naagin 3 continues to rule TRP chart

Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also part of the top 5 shows. Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also part of the top 5 shows.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 33 are here. Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to stand strong as the number one show. The Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Pearl V Puri show has been keeping the audience hooked to its thrilling storyline. The divorce drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has worked in its favour, as the show maintained its place in the second spot. Madhuri Dixit judged Dance Deewane continued to garner high ratings, making it the number one reality show. Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also part of the top 5 shows. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market, followed by Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9919

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 8152

3. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 8035

4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7529

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6655

6. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6390

7. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6330

8. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5862

9. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5120

10. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4784

11. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4744

12. Udaan (Colors) – 4383

13. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4364

14. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4335

15. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4243

16. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4167

17. Bepannaah (Colors) – 3966

18. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 3856

19. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) – 3562

20. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) – 3533

