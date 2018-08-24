Follow Us:
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Most watched Indian TV shows: Naagin 3 continues to rule TRP chart

The divorce drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has worked in its favour, as the show maintained its place in the second spot.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: August 24, 2018 8:29:24 am
Naagin 3 Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also part of the top 5 shows.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 33 are here. Supernatural drama Naagin 3 continued to stand strong as the number one show. The Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Pearl V Puri show has been keeping the audience hooked to its thrilling storyline. The divorce drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has worked in its favour, as the show maintained its place in the second spot. Madhuri Dixit judged Dance Deewane continued to garner high ratings, making it the number one reality show. Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also part of the top 5 shows. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market, followed by Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.

Note: All impressions in 000s

Naagin 3 1. Naagin 3 (Colors) – 9919 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 8152 Dance Deewane 3. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 8035 Kumkum Bhagya 4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7529 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6655 Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 6. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6390 Kundali Bhagya 7. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 6330 Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 8. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5862 Krishna Chali London 9. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5120 Ishqbaaaz 10. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 4784 Ishq Subhan Allah 11. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 4744 Udaan 12. Udaan (Colors) – 4383 Qayamat Ki Raat 13. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4364 Ishq Mein Marjawan 14. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4335 Indian Idol 15. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4243 Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop 16. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4167 Bepannaah 17. Bepannaah (Colors) – 3966 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 3856 Aapke Aa Jane Se 19. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) – 3562 Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 20. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) – 3533

