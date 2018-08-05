Most watched Indian television shows: Naagin 3 continues to dominate BARC list

The week 30 ratings of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is here. Once again, supernatural drama Naagin 3 topped the charts. The Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti’s show has remained on top from the time it was launched. Ekta Kapoor’s serials on Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya also remained strong in the next positions. While Madhuri Dixit judged Dance Deewane was placed in the fourth spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai moved up the list to find a place in the top 5 shows. Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Star Plus, Zee TV and Sony TV.
(Note: All impressions in 000s)
