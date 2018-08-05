Most watched Indian television shows: Naagin 3 continues to dominate BARC list

Supernatural drama Naagin 3 topped the BARC list once again. Supernatural drama Naagin 3 topped the BARC list once again.

The week 30 ratings of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is here. Once again, supernatural drama Naagin 3 topped the charts. The Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti’s show has remained on top from the time it was launched. Ekta Kapoor’s serials on Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya also remained strong in the next positions. While Madhuri Dixit judged Dance Deewane was placed in the fourth spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai moved up the list to find a place in the top 5 shows. Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Star Plus, Zee TV and Sony TV.

(Note: All impressions in 000s)

1. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 10551

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7935

3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7509

4. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 7202

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6795

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6416

7. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 6266

8. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6025

9. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5904

10. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4752

11. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4697

12. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4694

13. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4640

14. Udaan (Colors) – 4496

15. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4376

16. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 3982

17. Bepannaah (Colors) – 3832

18. Piya Albela (Zee TV) – 3493

19. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) – 3446

20. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) – 3342

