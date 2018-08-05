Follow Us:
Sunday, August 05, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Most watched Indian television shows: Naagin 3 continues to dominate BARC list

Ekta Kapoor's serials on Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya also remained strong in the second and third positions, respectively. Dance Deewane was placed in the fourth spot.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: August 5, 2018 5:22:25 pm
naagin 3 Supernatural drama Naagin 3 topped the BARC list once again.

The week 30 ratings of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is here. Once again, supernatural drama Naagin 3 topped the charts. The Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti’s show has remained on top from the time it was launched. Ekta Kapoor’s serials on Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya also remained strong in the next positions. While Madhuri Dixit judged Dance Deewane was placed in the fourth spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai moved up the list to find a place in the top 5 shows. Coming to channels, Colors continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It’s followed by Star Plus, Zee TV and Sony TV.

(Note: All impressions in 000s)

Naagin 3 1. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 10551 Kundali Bhagya 2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7935 Kumkum Bhagya 3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7509 Dance Deewane 4. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 7202 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 6795 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6416 Shakti- Astitva Ehsaas Ki 7. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 6266 Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 8. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6025 Ishq Subhan Allah 9. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5904 Ishq Mein Marjawan 10. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4752 Qayamat Ki Raat 11. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4697 Indian Idol 12. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4694 Krishna Chali London 13. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4640 Udaan 14. Udaan (Colors) – 4496 Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop 15. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4376 Ishqbaaaz 16. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 3982 Bepannaah 17. Bepannaah (Colors) – 3832 Piya Albela 18. Piya Albela (Zee TV) – 3493 Aapke Aajaane Se 19. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) – 3446 Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 20. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Colors) – 3342

