Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri: I believe naagins exist

Pearl V Puri plays Surbhi Jyoti’s husband in Naagin 3. Pearl V Puri plays Surbhi Jyoti’s husband in Naagin 3.

Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fiction show Naagin 3 is topping the TRP charts ever since its launch in June. The show in its third instalment has yet again managed to pull audiences. Anita Hassanandani and Sirbhi Jyoti as shape-shifting snakes have captivated the television viewers. But there are some who consider Naagin 3 as a regressive show. However, the male lead of the show Pearl V Puri thinks there is nothing unbelievable in such a fantasy drama.

“I’ve not seen a naagin in real life. But, I have experienced paranormal activities as a child. When I was seven, I sensed ghosts around me. Everything exists, it’s all about what you believe in. I believe naagins exist. If one believes there is God, then there must be a devil too,” Pearl told Mid-Day in an interview. Pearl essays the role of Bela’s (Surbhi Jyoti) husband Maahir in Naagin 3.

Also read | Pearl V Puri: I am not an extraordinary actor but I believe in working hard

The actor, who made his debut in the television industry with the show Badtameez Dil, also believes that Naagin 3 is at par with Games of Thrones. He said, “Naagin is gripping and convincing in its storytelling. It can well be compared to international shows. It’s on par with say, a Game Of Thrones.”

Pearl V Puri with Anita Hassanandani. Pearl V Puri with Anita Hassanandani.

Pearl’s love for supernatural dramas is nothing new. He had earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “I love supernatural drama as it gives the audience a fantasy world and a larger than life experience. My last show Naagarjun was also a fantasy show and I thoroughly enjoy this genre.”

Naagin 3 airs on channel Colors every weekend.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd