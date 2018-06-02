Naagin 3 actor Anita Hassanandani: I am not friends with Ekta Kapoor for work

Starting June 2 at 8 pm, Naagin 3 will air every weekend on Colors. Starting June 2 at 8 pm, Naagin 3 will air every weekend on Colors.

One of the most loved television series Naagin is all set to slither back into your television screens tonight with its third installment. The show starring Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna promises to be bigger and better than its predecessors, which starred Mouni Roy and Adah Sharma in the lead role. Said to break all boundaries, the revenge drama is already creating a lot of buzz.

Expressing her joy on bagging Naagin 3, Anita, in an exclusive tete-a-tete with indianexpress.com, shared, “I am very excited about this show, and when I got the offer, I instantly said yes. This has been such a successful series and the character too is so different from what I have done, that I had all the reasons to say yes.”

After being associated with a two-heroine project Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, we wondered if she was fine repeating the act with this show. Taking a deep breath, the actor said, “I am a very secure actor, so I never worry or fuss about these things. I can keep on waiting forever to play the lead but then I choose to enjoy whatever offer that comes my way. There are a lot of people who don’t even get this kind of work. I recently did play the lead in Galti Se Mis-Tech, and as far as Naagin 3 is concerned, Vishaka Khanna is the most special character that I have played in my career.”

While the character of naagin has been reprised by television beauties like Mouni, Adaa, Sayantani, Bollywood divas Sridevi and Reena Roy have also enacted the roles. When asked if she watched their performances to get a hang of the character, Anita shared, “I never do that as I am scared that I might ape them. I believe in playing a character as I perceive it and put in a lot of me. But for the preparation, we did try out various looks and did a lot of trials for costume and makeup. For the acting part, I was briefed that neither can I look positive nor negative. She is a very mysterious character and will keep you guessing about her next move. It had to be subtle and real and so I asked my director to keep a check on me.”

With both the seasons of Naagin managing to get big numbers on the ratings chart, Anita shared that there is indeed high expectations from them. “You do feel the pressure but then you realise that these things are not in your hands. Also, for Balaji Telefilms shows, the script is always the hero, so if you can crack that, it doesn’t matter who are the actors. The creative team is really working hard on that, and we are quite confident about Naagin 3.”

While Naagin continues to wow viewers, a section believes such shows are regressive. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Anita said, “To tell you honestly, Ekta rightly knows the pulse of the audience. She produces the kind of shows that people will like. You may call it regressive but then that is also getting the ratings.” She further added, “I think the television audience has really become intelligent today and can differ between fiction and reality. They watch shows today primarily for entertainment purpose.”

As she mentioned Ekta, we asked her to decode her relationship with her. “Ekta to me is family, and our bond is real and effortless. We don’t need to show off our affection and know that we are always there for each other. The same goes with Karan Patel.” On asked if that means she would never say no to Ekta, Anita stated, “When there’s honesty, there’s no fear. She is my best friend and she would appreciate if I open up to her. I also know what she would have for me will always be the best. But above all, I am not friends with her for work. We might have a professional association but the bond is completely personal.”

After a super successful stint with Galti Se Mis-tech, the actor is eyeing more challenging roles coming from the digital space. “Web is more open-minded and gives you the chance to experiment and explore. I wouldn’t mind doing another show if something exciting comes my way. But whatever I have in my hand, and am happy going with the flow,” she shared.

Lastly, when asked to talk about her journey in the industry, Anita shared, “I am very content with all the ups and downs that have added to my career. Today, I am in a position where I can proudly say that I have achieved something.” Picking out the turning point in her career, the actor said, “My first Telugu film Nuvvu Nenu was the biggest game changer for me. In television, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kkavyanjali gave me recognition. But the biggest unexpected turning point would always be Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It was such an experimental character, in a show that was airing at 11 pm in the night. No one knew it would turn out to be such a hit.”

Starting June 2 at 8 pm, Naagin 3 will air every weekend on Colors. Apart from Anita, Surbhi and Karishma, the show also stars Pearl V Puri, Chetan Hansraj, Rakshanda Khan and Ankit Mohan. Rajat Tokas will be seen in a cameo.

