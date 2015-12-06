Mythological shows teach good moral lessons: Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar said, “There is an audience for mythological shows, people connect to it. These shows give good moral lessons and one also feels connected to the roots.” Juhi Parmar said, “There is an audience for mythological shows, people connect to it. These shows give good moral lessons and one also feels connected to the roots.”

Television actress Juhi Parmar says mythological shows still enjoy good viewership as they are the source of moral lessons and keeps us connected to our roots.

“There is an audience for mythological shows, people connect to it. We have so many shows on ‘Lord Krishna’, ‘Ramayana’, the stories are same and people like watching them. These shows give good moral lessons and one also feels connected to the roots,” Juhi told PTI.

When the show “Santoshi Maa” was offered to her, Juhi was fasting during Navratri and considers it as a gift from the almighty.

“I thought this is a God sent offer. Also, the concept of the show is nice, so I jumped at it,” she said.

According to the actress, the show’s USP is the fact that it relates to today’s fast-paced life.

“In today’s rat race one is not able to concentrate on small things. Things that give us happiness. We have forgotten to be content with what we have. We always desire for more things in life.

“We have stopped living in the moment. The show beautifully tells us we should enjoy life and moments we live in today, at the same time aspire to grow,” she said.

The show also stars Juhi’s actor-husband Sachin Shroff.

On working with her husband, she says, “When we are on the sets we are not partners or husband and wife, we are co-actors. One benefit is there is comfort level and also we can talk and discuss things, be it personal or work related.”

The “Kumkum” actress, who took a break from acting after becoming a mother, said most of her decisions revolve around her little daughter.

“Earlier I used to shoot every day, I was happy working all the time. Now that I have a daughter, I try to balance work with my personal life.

“Television requires long shooting hours, so I try to keep this in mind as well before taking up a show. Besides all this, I look for the role, the channel and the production house,” she said.

“Santoshi Maa” show is aired on &TV.

