‘This is my last video’: Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal, UK07 Rider, accuses parents of ‘torture’ after inter-caste wedding, says he tried to end life

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known online as UK07 Rider, has released a video detailing what he claims has been months of mental harassment. The creator had earlier shared a note on Instagram alleging that he had been tortured mentally and would reveal the names of those responsible. Now, in a nearly two-hour-long video, Dobhal has opened up about his ordeal, calling it his “last vlog” while accusing his parents and brother of subjecting him to severe emotional distress.

At the beginning of the video, the YouTuber appears visibly distressed as he describes how dramatically his life has changed over the past few months. “My life changed drastically over the last few months. I never thought that life would throw me down like this and leave me shattered,” he said.

Looking back at his early struggles, Dobhal recalled being diagnosed with a brain tumour in childhood. He spoke about the pressure he faced from his family regarding studies and how he took up tuition work while trying to chase his dreams.

“I fulfilled everyone’s dreams before my own. But I never thought I would be making a video like this. Many people won’t believe it. I never imagined my last vlog would be like this. I feel there was no loyalty in my life from anyone,” he said.

Anurag on meeting his wife Ritika

He also spoke about meeting Ritika, who later became his wife. According to Dobhal, she had messaged him on social media as a fan for nearly two to three years before he finally replied.

“We dated for two years. We spent time together, we travelled, we fell in love. I felt she was very good for me and would never leave my side. When I told my family I wanted to marry her, they were not ready at first. Later they agreed,” he said.

Anurag claims his parents refused to be a part of his wedding

Dobhal then alleged that just days before the wedding, his parents suddenly withdrew their support. “Five or six days before the wedding, I don’t know what happened. They said they were not happy with this marriage and would not attend. The cards had already been distributed and everything was done,” he said.

He claimed he had to carry out the entire ceremony without his parents by his side. “I did the entire wedding alone. I don’t know why my parents did this,” he said.

According to him, on April 24—just days before the April 30 wedding—he faced intense humiliation and pressure from his family. “I was harassed to the point that I folded my hands and touched their feet. I was forced to apologise in front of relatives. They said only if I apologised would they come to the wedding. I have recordings of everything and will share them,” he alleged.

Dobhal also claimed that his parents told him they would attend the wedding but would neither appear happy nor allow him to be happy. “They told me they would never appear in my vlogs again. I performed all the wedding rituals alone. Neither my father nor my mother stood with me. They wanted to torture me,” he said.

Dobhal further alleged that his family objected to his marriage because it was inter-caste. “They told me not to bring this girl home. Where would I take her then?” he said.

He also claimed his brother criticised him for bringing shame to the family. “My brother Kalam said I had ruined the family’s name because of an inter-caste marriage,” he alleged.

According to Dobhal, he eventually took Ritika to a flat after being denied entry into his family home. “My parents didn’t allow me to enter the house, so I took Ritika to a flat and told her everything would be fine. After that, I never went back home,” he said.

Anurag Dobhal says he tried to end hid life

In the video, Dobhal revealed that the emotional strain pushed him to consider ending it all. “I even tried to end my life a day before, but I couldn’t gather the courage,” he said.

He also alleged that his brother threatened him with social media exposure. “My brother Kalam threatened that he would put things on social media and expose me. He said if he said anything publicly, people would believe him,” Dobhal claimed.

Describing the emotional toll, he said he feels abandoned. “My fate is such that I didn’t get love from my parents, my brother, or even my wife,” he said.

Dobhal added that he has been struggling severely in recent days. “I have not eaten or slept for five days. I feel like I have almost gone mad,” he said.

‘This is my last video,’ says Anurag Dobhal

Towards the end of the video, Dobhal claimed that even his wife Ritika had left him.

“Mummy, Papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya are responsible for my death. I have nothing left to do. I am under a lot of depression and I don’t know how to eliminate this feeling,” he said.

“I have cried so much. I have nothing left. This is my last video. After this video, I may disappear. I just want to sleep. I haven’t eaten for five days. My mind has stopped working.”

Addressing someone he identified as his lawyer, he added: “Shadab, my brother, my lawyer — don’t spare them. They troubled me a lot.”

Dobhal also said he was unsure what would happen after releasing the video. “I don’t know whether they will let me die after this video or not, but I will die,” he said.

Allegations about threats and property

Dobhal also attached what he claimed were pieces of evidence in the video, including audio clips. He alleged that his brother Kalam took control of his assets by threatening to expose him on social media.

He also penned a message in Hindi that read, “After I am gone, Shreya, Mum and Dad may say many things or even lie, but I was not wrong. Ritika, many people influenced you and lied to you, but I always loved you and did everything for you. However, you trusted others, believed what they said, made wrong decisions and left me. I loved my child, and that was my only hope. I wish you had believed me. I wish you had not trusted other people. I wish you had stood by me. You were manipulated by many people who were not truly loyal to anyone. After I am gone, at least take a stand for me and my child and speak the truth. I never wanted to prove you wrong, but after I’m gone, please stand up and fight for our respect.”

Anurag Dobhal married his longtime girlfriend Ritika in May last year, and the couple shared pictures and videos from their wedding on social media.

In September, the couple also announced that they were expecting their first child.

